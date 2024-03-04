Behind the scenes of your transport: how are metros built?

Before building a metro, you have to imagine it

Before building a subway, it must be designed piece by piece and planning all the smallest details of its manufacture. A step, which can take up to two years.

Step 1: Design

The specifications

First of all, during the call for tenders, the company that places the order defines and writes its specifications.

Dimensions, architecture, interior fittings, driving mode (with or without driver's cab), safety, accessibility, on-board technologies... The specifications are the document that specifies all the requirements that the future train will have to meet (technical and functional requirements, all of which take into account the standards in force).

The builder of the future metro then proposed a model that would meet all the requirements and constraints.

The development phase

The deal is signed! The project can now be studied, imagined and designed down to the smallest detail.

It is at this stage that we decide on the shape of the metro, the parts required, the materials that will be used, but also the seats, the shape of the bars, or the way in which the doors will open. These are all details that count for the travelers' experience, their safety and the longevity of the vehicle.

Good to know

Throughout the production process, the client verifies that the specifications are respected and ensures that the metro is properly integrated into the complex environment of the Ile-de-France metro network.

Industrialization

To build a metro on a large scale, its construction must be industrialized. What does this mean?

That the engineering teams think about all the stages of manufacturing the metro and its equipment (air conditioning, seating, cladding, etc.). They also check that the train is in good connection with the equipment that will interact with it.

How to build the parts and where to buy them? Which step to start with? What tools will be needed? How much time and people for each construction stage? Everything is examined with a fine-tooth comb.