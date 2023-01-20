How is your public transport financed?

In 2022, the sale of subscriptions and tickets corresponded to 33% of Île-de-France Mobilités' total budget. Indeed, it is mainly thanks to the investment of several players that the regional network finds its financial balance.

Ile-de-France companies: 48%

Companies with more than 10 employees based in Île-de-France are the main contributors and represent 48% of Île-de-France Mobilités' total funding. In what ways do they participate in the functioning of the network? It is through:

The mobility payment : a contribution due by private and public employers, to finance transport and mobility services

: a contribution due by private and public employers, to finance transport and mobility services Reimbursement : employers are obliged to reimburse up to 50% of their employees' transport tickets and can go up to 75%.

Travellers: 33%

Passengers are the second source of funding for public transport in the Ile-de-France region through the purchase of various subscriptions (annual and monthly Navigo and Imagine R) and T+ tickets. They make it possible to finance the network up to 33%.

Public competitions: 15%

What are "public competitions"? These are financial aids awarded in the form of contributions, social actions, donations, compensation or subsidies by public institutions. But who are we talking about? From the Region, the City of Paris and the departments. Together, they contribute 15% of the annual budget.