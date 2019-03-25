Take part in the consultation for the development of the Noisy-le-Sec Pole-Station
A larger, more comfortable and accessible station hub, with more welcoming public spaces
The development project for the station hub should make it possible to:
- to enlarge the station, with a new passenger building, a hall, two forecourts and a footbridge adapted to the needs of passengers;
- improve connections between the different modes of transport (train, tram, bus, car, bicycle and pedestrian);
- to open the station to the city and support its development;
You can find out in detail about the project's objectives, the planned directions, and give your opinion on the project website.
A consultation open to all to get information and express themselves
Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region, the public territorial establishment Est Ensemble, the city of Noisy-le-Sec, the department of Seine-Saint-Denis and SNCF invite users, local residents and all interested stakeholders to participate in the consultation for the development of the Noisy-le-Sec station hub. Several highlights are organized to express yourself:
Two passenger meetings on the forecourt of Noisy-le-Sec station
- Thursday, March 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
A public meeting
- Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m., at the Centre Gérard-Philipe, 115 rue Jean Jaurès in Noisy-le-Sec
A walk-workshop
- Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Noisy-le-Sec station (to register: https://reamenagement-gare-noisylesec.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/rendez-vous/un-atelier-sous-forme-de-balade/)
Other means of information and expression are also available to gather everyone's opinion:
- a prepaid T coupon, which you can find in the project leaflet, distributed throughout the country
- The website to discover the project and give your opinion.
To discover the project in detail, see its route, or leave a review, go to the project website.