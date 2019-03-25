Take part in the consultation for the development of the Noisy-le-Sec Pole-Station

A larger, more comfortable and accessible station hub, with more welcoming public spaces

The development project for the station hub should make it possible to:

to enlarge the station , with a new passenger building, a hall, two forecourts and a footbridge adapted to the needs of passengers;

, with a new passenger building, a hall, two forecourts and a footbridge adapted to the needs of passengers; improve connections between the different modes of transport (train, tram, bus, car, bicycle and pedestrian);

(train, tram, bus, car, bicycle and pedestrian); to open the station to the city and support its development;

You can find out in detail about the project's objectives, the planned directions, and give your opinion on the project website.