Take part in the consultation for the development of the Noisy-le-Sec Pole-Station

A larger, more comfortable and accessible station hub, with more welcoming public spaces

The development project for the station hub should make it possible to:

  • to enlarge the station, with a new passenger building, a hall, two forecourts and a footbridge adapted to the needs of passengers;
  • improve connections between the different modes of transport (train, tram, bus, car, bicycle and pedestrian);
  • to open the station to the city and support its development;

You can find out in detail about the project's objectives, the planned directions, and give your opinion on the project website.

A consultation open to all to get information and express themselves

Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region, the public territorial establishment Est Ensemble, the city of Noisy-le-Sec, the department of Seine-Saint-Denis and SNCF invite users, local residents and all interested stakeholders to participate in the consultation for the development of the Noisy-le-Sec station hub. Several highlights are organized to express yourself:

Two passenger meetings on the forecourt of Noisy-le-Sec station

  • Thursday, March 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A public meeting

  • Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m., at the Centre Gérard-Philipe, 115 rue Jean Jaurès in Noisy-le-Sec

A walk-workshop

Other means of information and expression are also available to gather everyone's opinion:

  • a prepaid T coupon, which you can find in the project leaflet, distributed throughout the country
  • The website to discover the project and give your opinion.

To discover the project in detail, see its route, or leave a review, go to the project website.

Infographic: Logos of the funders of the Noisy-le-Sec station
