Consultation on the project to redevelop the Mantes-la-Jolie station and create a dedicated bus lane

Supporting the development of the Mantois and the arrival of the extension of line E of the train-RER

To accompany the arrival of the extension of the RER E and the various urban development projects planned for the Mantois region, Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region, the Yvelines Department and the Grand Paris Seine & Oise urban community are planning to create a dedicated bus lane and to redevelop the Mantes-la-Jolie station.

This new fast and regular link serving the Mantes-la-Jolie station hub, the Val Fourré district, the future river eco-district and Rosny-sur-Seine, will contribute to improving travel conditions for passengers.

In order to facilitate the coexistence of the different modes of transport (pedestrians, bicycles, public transport, cars) and to accommodate the increase in the number of passengers on the horizon of the extension of the RER E to the West, it is also planned to redevelop the entire Mantes-la-Jolie station hub.