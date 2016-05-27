Consultation on the project to redevelop the Mantes-la-Jolie station and create a dedicated bus lane
Supporting the development of the Mantois and the arrival of the extension of line E of the train-RER
To accompany the arrival of the extension of the RER E and the various urban development projects planned for the Mantois region, Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region, the Yvelines Department and the Grand Paris Seine & Oise urban community are planning to create a dedicated bus lane and to redevelop the Mantes-la-Jolie station.
This new fast and regular link serving the Mantes-la-Jolie station hub, the Val Fourré district, the future river eco-district and Rosny-sur-Seine, will contribute to improving travel conditions for passengers.
In order to facilitate the coexistence of the different modes of transport (pedestrians, bicycles, public transport, cars) and to accommodate the increase in the number of passengers on the horizon of the extension of the RER E to the West, it is also planned to redevelop the entire Mantes-la-Jolie station hub.
How to participate?
Friday, June 3, 2016
from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm
Meeting at the Market
from Val Fourré to Mantes-la-Jolie
Tuesday, June 7, 2016
from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Meetings at the exit
from the Mantes-la-Jolie train station
Tuesday, June 14, 2016
at 8:30 p.m.
Public meeting
at the agora of Mantes-la-Jolie (room A)
254, Boulevard du Maréchal Juin
Monday, June 20, 2016
from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Workshop with the users of the station hub
at the Aquasport Aquatic Centre in Mantes-la-Ville
1, rue Jean Jaouen (register on http://www.bus-pole-mantois.fr)
Other means of participation are also available to the public, who will be able to:
- post your opinion on the project website where most of the information about the project can be found
- complete the detachable coupon attached to the information document and send it without postage, between 30 May and 1 July 2016.
Economic and social actors will also be particularly solicited as part of a meeting that will allow them to express themselves on the transport conditions of their customers, employees, or users. Information documents are also available at town halls.