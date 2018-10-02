Conclusions of the study conducted on the feasibility of free public transport in Île-de-France, its financing and pricing policy

No alternative source of financing seems viable to make up for the loss of such an amount, which would represent an increase in taxation of €500 on average per year and per household in the Ile-de-France region, even though it is necessary to spend more each year to increase the supply of transport in order to meet needs: reinforcement of bus supply, extension of tram and metro lines, opening of lines 15, 16, 17 and 18 of the Ile-de-France metro and lines 9, 10, 12 and 13 of the tramway, extension of the RER E, etc.

In the event of an increase in the Transport Payment, paid by employers, the macroeconomic effects would, according to an assessment carried out by the Directorate-General of the Treasury, be recessionary in the medium and long term, with the destruction of 30,000 jobs and the loss of 0.7 points of regional GDP (i.e. just over €4 billion). In the case of urban car tolls, particularly high levels would be needed to achieve such revenues: for example, a cordon toll around Paris, excluding the ring road, amounting to €8 during rush hour and €5 during off-peak hours, would generate less than €400 million in annual revenue. A toll on a wider area and at a higher level would be highly unfair, by weighing heavily on low-income households dependent on the car.

Free transport would therefore carry a significant risk of impoverishment of public transport and a deterioration in the quality of service, as improvements to the offer or even its mere maintenance can no longer be financed.