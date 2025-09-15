Opening of tramway lines to competition in Île-de-France: registrations open for the October 2025 hearings

Île-de-France Mobilités, the transport authority in Île-de-France, is organising hearings open to all transport operators, as part of the opening up of tram lines (currently operated by EPIC RATP) to competition.

Lines put out to competition

In this ticket, Ile-de-France Mobilités is extending the scope of reflection to the T9, T10 and C1 Cable lines operated respectively by the companies Keolis, RATP CAP Île-de-France and Transdev.

To date, this scope represents:

10 tram lines

12 maintenance and storage sites (including 1 under construction)

200+ stations

294 oars

14.8 million commercial kilometres planned for 2025

352 million trips in 2024.

Cable 1, also a guided means of transport, could be included in one of the concession areas envisaged. It will have 5 stations at commissioning and is equipped with 105 cabins.

This information will be used to prepare the calls for tenders that will be launched.

Operators' thoughts

Operators will have to present their initial reflections on, in particular:

the challenges of putting tram line concessions out to competition and their operation in connection with allotment scenarios;

the procedures to be provided by Île-de-France Mobilités to limit or remove barriers to entry;

the challenges of operational transition and continuity of service, particularly with regard to information systems;

any recommendations resulting from the experience acquired by the operator in the context of calls for tenders and/or the operation of tram lines in major European or international cities;

the challenges of routine and heritage maintenance of rolling stock and infrastructure in a logic of quality of service, optimization of resources and sustainability of the heritage.

Conduct of the hearings

The hearings will take place on a provisional basis during the weeks of 13 and 20 October 2025 by videoconference or at the premises of Ile-de-France Mobilités (Paris 9th arrondissements).

The final dates and times will be communicated at a later date to the pre-registered transport operators.

Following their pre-registration, before the date indicated in this notice, operators will receive a file and a list of questions to which they must send the answers according to the terms and conditions that will be indicated to them.

Île-de-France Mobilités wishes to organise an exchange focusing mainly on the identified allotment scenarios on which it wishes to obtain the opinion of the market in the broad sense and in particular that of the economic operators active in passenger transport service contracts.

This notice therefore does not constitute a contract notice, but a publicity measure relating to a sourcing procedure relating mainly to this issue.

Application

Interested transport operators are invited to register until 24 September inclusive by sending an email to the following address: [email protected] specifying the following information: Name of the company / Contact (Name) / Telephone number / Email address.