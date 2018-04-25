Decisions of the Île-de-France Mobilités Council – 24 April 2018

At a glance

Approval of the preliminary project for the future T Zen 3 line in Seine-Saint-Denis

After being declared a project of general interest at the end of 2016, the T Zen 3 is entering its concrete phase with the validation of the preliminary project by Ile-de-France Mobilités. This new infrastructure linking Paris to the Pavillons-sous-Bois represents an investment of nearly 190 million euros. The T Zen 3 will significantly strengthen the existing transport offer along the Canal de l'Ourcq by creating connections with the existing tram and metro lines in the area (Tram 1, 3, 4 and 11 express, and Metro 5). This structuring project will be accompanied by an in-depth redevelopment of the former RN3, along which many real estate projects are being developed, on the agenda: calming car traffic, creating cycle paths, widening sidewalks, etc.

The buses that will run on the future line will be 100% electric or hybrid NGV/electric, they are 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

Modernisation and new services for Ile-de-France stations

The €3 billion plan to modernise Île-de-France's stations for 150 stations in the Ile-de-France region is continuing. Île-de-France Mobilités has just voted to finance the redevelopment projects of the Poissy and Nogent-sur-Marne stations as well as the creation of new Park and Ride facilities for the Trilport and Bouray stations. These projects will make these four stations both multimodal and multi-service to make life easier for Ile-de-France residents, but also to support the steady growth in the number of passengers who pass through them on a daily basis.

Île-de-France Mobilités returns to financial equilibrium

After two years of considerable effort and rigorous management, Île-de-France Mobilités is back to financial equilibrium and is once again in a position to look to the future with serenity. Following a 2016 financial year made very difficult by the implementation of the single-fare Navigo pass, decided under the previous mandate, the new resources (increase in the transport payment, TICPE) obtained by the president of Île-de-France Mobilités from the government have made it possible to secure the authority's public accounts in a sustainable way. This improved financial situation will make it possible to pursue an unprecedented policy of investment in public transport in the Ile-de-France region, combining the development of the offer and the strengthening of the quality of service.