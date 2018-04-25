Decisions of the Île-de-France Mobilités Council – 24 April 2018
32 Dualis trainsets ordered for the future Tram 12 and 13 express
Île-de-France Mobilités has just voted to purchase 32 new DUALIS trainsets for an amount of 208 million euros. These new trains, designed to seamlessly connect existing railway tracks with new sections in the city centre, will be operated on two future lines currently under construction, line 12 Express which will cross the Essonne between Massy and Evry and line 13 Express in Yvelines between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Saint-Cyr-L'Ecole.
These trains, designed and manufactured in France by Alstom, are currently running on Tram 11 express, and will be deployed next year on the new branch of Tram 4. They combine the advantages of a tram (urban traffic, acceleration speed, reduced gauge) and the high speed of the train (up to 100 km/h at commercial speed). Each train will be fully accessible to people with reduced mobility, air-conditioned and equipped with a dynamic passenger information system. This investment is 100% provided by Île-de-France Mobilités.
Clean buses: More than 2000 buses ordered by 2020
to accelerate the energy transition
Aware of the public health challenges, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to accelerate the energy transition of the 9,500 buses and coaches circulating on the roads of the Ile-de-France region, both in Paris and in the outer suburbs. With strategic orders for the electric bus industry, the largest in Europe, the Ile-de-France fleet will change its structure. More than 2000 clean buses are expected to be ordered by 2020 in order to pursue the ambitious goal of 100% clean buses for dense urban areas by 2025.
New orders between 2018 and 2020, 1200 electric or bio-gas vehicles for Paris and the inner suburbs. 800 electric or bio-gas vehicles for the outer suburbs. 11 bus depots converted to charge clean buses.
Numerous additions to the range of buses, trams and trains
Since December 2016, thanks to major investments in the outer suburbs, Île-de-France Mobilités and transport operators have been rolling out an ambitious programme to develop the bus network. The objective is to create a balanced, coherent regional bus network for the Île-de-France region that is adapted to the travel problems of each territory and is perfectly connected to heavy modes of transport such as trains and trams.
Amplifying this dynamic, the new reinforcements of the offer that have been voted by the Île-de-France Mobilités council concern 43 bus lines. They make it possible to offer more buses during rush hour, at weekends and in the evening to better adapt to the needs of passengers. These reinforcements also make it possible to adapt to better serve new districts, public services and business parks.
11% of new supply, 95 Val d'Oise, 78 Yvelines, 91 Esonne, 77 Seine-et-Marne, 75, 92,93,94 Paris and inner suburbs.
The council also decided to increase the frequency of 5 tram lines (Tram 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6) which have seen their ridership increase significantly in recent years. The aim is to better match the transport offer with the needs of passengers. New services were finally voted for the RER C (new trains in the evening for the southern branch) and line H of the Transilien (new stops in Persan).
At a glance
Approval of the preliminary project for the future T Zen 3 line in Seine-Saint-Denis
After being declared a project of general interest at the end of 2016, the T Zen 3 is entering its concrete phase with the validation of the preliminary project by Ile-de-France Mobilités. This new infrastructure linking Paris to the Pavillons-sous-Bois represents an investment of nearly 190 million euros. The T Zen 3 will significantly strengthen the existing transport offer along the Canal de l'Ourcq by creating connections with the existing tram and metro lines in the area (Tram 1, 3, 4 and 11 express, and Metro 5). This structuring project will be accompanied by an in-depth redevelopment of the former RN3, along which many real estate projects are being developed, on the agenda: calming car traffic, creating cycle paths, widening sidewalks, etc.
The buses that will run on the future line will be 100% electric or hybrid NGV/electric, they are 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
Modernisation and new services for Ile-de-France stations
The €3 billion plan to modernise Île-de-France's stations for 150 stations in the Ile-de-France region is continuing. Île-de-France Mobilités has just voted to finance the redevelopment projects of the Poissy and Nogent-sur-Marne stations as well as the creation of new Park and Ride facilities for the Trilport and Bouray stations. These projects will make these four stations both multimodal and multi-service to make life easier for Ile-de-France residents, but also to support the steady growth in the number of passengers who pass through them on a daily basis.
Île-de-France Mobilités returns to financial equilibrium
After two years of considerable effort and rigorous management, Île-de-France Mobilités is back to financial equilibrium and is once again in a position to look to the future with serenity. Following a 2016 financial year made very difficult by the implementation of the single-fare Navigo pass, decided under the previous mandate, the new resources (increase in the transport payment, TICPE) obtained by the president of Île-de-France Mobilités from the government have made it possible to secure the authority's public accounts in a sustainable way. This improved financial situation will make it possible to pursue an unprecedented policy of investment in public transport in the Ile-de-France region, combining the development of the offer and the strengthening of the quality of service.