Metro: choose the names of the future stations of line 14

In recent years, we have offered you the opportunity to vote for the design of your future trains. Today, we are asking you to choose the names of the next four stations on line 14.

These stations are currently designated by provisional names:

Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital

Villejuif Institut Gustave-Roussy

Chevilly Trois-Communes

Saint-Denis Pleyel

Tomorrow, they will be called as YOU decide!

You will be able to choose your preferred name from the proposals selected by Île-de-France Mobilités and the elected representatives of the municipalities served by these stations.

So from June 20 to July 4, it's up to you: vote!