Metro: choose the names of the future stations of line 14
Choose the name of your future stations
In recent years, we have offered you the opportunity to vote for the design of your future trains. Today, we are asking you to choose the names of the next four stations on line 14.
These stations are currently designated by provisional names:
- Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital
- Villejuif Institut Gustave-Roussy
- Chevilly Trois-Communes
- Saint-Denis Pleyel
Tomorrow, they will be called as YOU decide!
You will be able to choose your preferred name from the proposals selected by Île-de-France Mobilités and the elected representatives of the municipalities served by these stations.
So from June 20 to July 4, it's up to you: vote!
Discover the 4 future stations to be named
1. Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital
Located in Kremlin-Bicêtre, opposite the Bicêtre hospital (CHU), this future station will be located on Avenue Gabriel Péri and along the A6 motorway. It will be able to be used by the inhabitants of the municipalities of Kremlin-Bicêtre and Gentilly, and will improve accessibility to the hospital, which is already served to the east by metro line 7.
The creation of this new station is part of the transformation of this dynamic district in full transformation, which sees the creation of new housing in Kremlin-Bicêtre and Arcueil.
2. Villejuif Institut Gustave-Roussy
At the heart of the future Grand Parc Campus, this new station in Villejuif will be served by line 15 South from 2025.
Opposite the Gustave Roussy Institute, the leading cancer center in Europe, it will offer exceptional accessibility to the western part of the city, which until now has been poorly served by public transport. It will be located a stone's throw from the vast Hautes-Bruyères Departmental Park, the highest point in the Val-de-Marne overlooking the Bièvre and Seine valleys, and bordered by the A6 motorway.
The Hautes-Bruyères district is experiencing strong demographic growth, due to the upcoming development of the Grand Parc Campus, a research and innovation hub in the health sector with an international vocation.
This future station will allow Villejuif residents living nearby and future visitors to the Campus to access the entire Greater Paris metropolis in a journey of up to 45 minutes, by 2030.
3. Chevilly Trois-Communes
Located in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, this new station will be at the crossroads of three dynamic towns in the Val-de-Marne: L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Chevilly-Larue and Villejuif, at the intersection of Rue de Bicêtre, Rue de Lallier and Rue Paul-Hochard.
The arrival of this future station on line 14 South, from 2024, should give a great regional opening to the districts of Sorbiers and Saussaie, in Chevilly-Larue, Lallier-Bicêtre and Paul Hochart, in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, and Sainte-Colombe, in Villejuif.
4. Saint-Denis Pleyel
This future station will make the Pleyel district of Saint-Denis one of the major transport hubs in the Paris region.
At the heart of the Paris 2024 project, it will house the Olympic and Paralympic Village and is already undergoing an unprecedented urban transformation with the creation of more than 2,000 housing units, green spaces, shops and cultural activity centres.
With these five future lines and a transport offer already marked by the presence of line 13 and RER D, all users of this area, professionals and residents alike, will be able to enjoy exceptional accessibility.