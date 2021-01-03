2020-2023 contract between Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF: strong commitments to serve passengers

Subscriptions and punctuality: a systematic reimbursement mechanism

Île-de-France Mobilités defends the purchasing power of passengers! An automatic refund of season tickets is now provided for in the event of unacceptable punctuality on a line or on an axis.

Here is the rule:

Punctuality of less than 80%

- For 3 to 5 non-consecutive months = 1/2 month of subscription refunded

- For 6 to 9 non-consecutive months = 1 month of refunded subscription

- For more than 9 non-consecutive months = 1.5 months of refunded subscription