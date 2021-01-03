2020-2023 contract between Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF: strong commitments to serve passengers
Very strong commitments
Punctuality, good service to stations in the outer suburbs, the quality of passenger information and the proper functioning of station equipment: these are the main commitments made by the SNCF.
An accentuated bonus/malus
To encourage the SNCF to respect its commitments, Île-de-France Mobilités has correlated them with bonuses/maluses that can reach 100 million euros per year (compared to 23 million in the previous contract).
Good to know
In order to better reflect the reality experienced by Ile-de-France residents, 25% of the amount of this bonus/malus will be based on the passenger perception survey conducted continuously by Île-de-France Mobilités among regular users of the network. It was only 10% in the previous contract.
Subscriptions and punctuality: a systematic reimbursement mechanism
Île-de-France Mobilités defends the purchasing power of passengers! An automatic refund of season tickets is now provided for in the event of unacceptable punctuality on a line or on an axis.
Here is the rule:
Punctuality of less than 80%
- For 3 to 5 non-consecutive months = 1/2 month of subscription refunded
- For 6 to 9 non-consecutive months = 1 month of refunded subscription
- For more than 9 non-consecutive months = 1.5 months of refunded subscription
Strike: uncapped penalties
When trains do not run because of a strike, the SNCF suffers penalties.
- In the previous contract, these were capped at €15 million. But this ceiling was systematically reached, in years marked by social movements.
- This ceiling has now been lifted, which will provide a strong incentive for the SNCF to find solutions to maintain traffic in all situations.
A doubling of investment for everyday transport
The modernisation of equipment and services is a priority of this new contract. And with €8.1 billion, this contract doubles the investment compared to the previous period.
It is distributed as follows:
€6.4 billion for :
- Rolling stock
- Maintenance workshops
-Distribution
- Passenger information
€1.7 billion* for station assets
*including €442 million financed in equity by Gares & Connexions, the station specialist, from design to operation and marketing
What will these investments finance?
The investments financed by Île-de-France Mobilités will enable the SNCF to ensure:
- An enhanced station service offer
o Accessibility
o Renovation of the heritage
o Development of shops and services
- A transport offer at the highest standard thanks to the arrival of new rolling stock
o Brighter
o Air-conditioned
o Equipped with passenger information
These investments will also enable the deployment of innovations and services dedicated to travellers:
- New vending machines with enhanced features (two screens, route suggestions, real-time translation, voice commands, new contactless payment methods, etc.)
- More flexible ticketing ( with Navigo Liberté +)
- A reinforced fight against fraud – in particular with the generalization of validation terminals at the entrance and exit of stations
Transilien: remuneration, profit-sharing and cost control
On the financial side, Transilien (which is an activity of SNCF Voyageurs)
- will receive a profit-sharing on revenues and validations
- is committed to controlling its costs
- has the mission of developing the efficiency of its services
Transilien's remuneration negotiated under this contract amounts to €2,300 million excluding tax in 2020 (before taking into account passenger revenues) and €2,240 million excluding tax in 2023.
One brand, for better readability
To simplify travel, connections and information for passengers, throughout their journey wherever they are in the region, but also to testify to the transfer of the Île-de-France Mobilités brand, the visibility of the Île-de- Mobilités brand is still gaining momentum.
Equipment, services, passenger information, commercial spaces, ticketing, stations and communication: everything is now in the colours of Île-de-France Mobilités.
A very strong commitment to the service of passengers
For Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region, President of Île-de-France Mobilités, and Jean-Pierre Farandou, Chairman and CEO of the SNCF, this contract is "a winning contract for the people of the Ile-de-France region that has strong ambitions for the quality of all Transilien journeys, with the leitmotif of improving passenger service".