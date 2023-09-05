Rugby World Cup 2023 in Paris: how to get around?

This year, France has been chosen as the host country for the tenth edition of the Rugby World Cup, which will take place from 8 September to 28 October 2023.

If matches will take place in the four corners of France, it is in Seine-Saint-Denis, on the mythical lawn of the Stade de France, that the opening match, the grand final and 8 qualifying matches will be held.

Rugby World Cup at the Stade de France: a tailor-made transport plan

The Rugby World Cup is an international event that brings together oval ball enthusiasts from all over the world every four years.

This year, ten matches will take place at the Stade de France, the largest stadium in France, with a capacity of up to 80,000 spectators per match.

An exceptional event calls for an exceptional organization. A tailor-made transport plan has been organised by Île-de-France Mobilités and its operators to facilitate the journeys of all spectators and adapt the network to the expected crowds on the evenings of the match.