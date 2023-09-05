Rugby World Cup 2023 in Paris: how to get around?
This year, France has been chosen as the host country for the tenth edition of the Rugby World Cup, which will take place from 8 September to 28 October 2023.
If matches will take place in the four corners of France, it is in Seine-Saint-Denis, on the mythical lawn of the Stade de France, that the opening match, the grand final and 8 qualifying matches will be held.
Rugby World Cup at the Stade de France: a tailor-made transport plan
The Rugby World Cup is an international event that brings together oval ball enthusiasts from all over the world every four years.
This year, ten matches will take place at the Stade de France, the largest stadium in France, with a capacity of up to 80,000 spectators per match.
An exceptional event calls for an exceptional organization. A tailor-made transport plan has been organised by Île-de-France Mobilités and its operators to facilitate the journeys of all spectators and adapt the network to the expected crowds on the evenings of the match.
The transport plan for all matches organised at the Stade de France
- On the RER B, D and metro lines 13: the transport offer will be reinforced with the addition of additional trains every match night,
- Signage on the ground towards the route leading to the Stade de France will be installed to direct passengers on line 12 and thus facilitate their orientation,
- For all matches scheduled on Fridays and Saturdays, the metro will remain open for an additional hour*,
- For the quarter-final on Sunday, October 15, 2023, the metro will remain open for an extra hour.
*The standard time for the last metro is around 1:15 a.m. on weekdays and 2:15 a.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings.
The transport map of the "Rugby Village" located on Place de la Concorde, in Paris
From September 8, 2023, the Place de la Concorde will be transformed into a "Rugby Village" on Thursdays during matches and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Broadcasting of the matches and entertainment: every day, more than 15,000 fans will be able to live their passion for rugby together (free of charge) (39,000 people are expected for the opening match, but also in the event of France qualifying for the finals).
To facilitate access to the Rugby Village for supporters, a dedicated transport plan is also planned:
- The offer of metro lines 1, 8, 9 and 12 will be reinforced every evening of matches.
How to get to the Stade de France?
By RER
- With the RER B line : La Plaine - Stade de France station
- With the RER D line : Stade de France - Saint-Denis station
By metro
- With line 12 (from the Village Rugby de la Concorde): Front Populaire station
- With line 13 : Saint-Denis Porte de Paris station