Covid-19: compensation for the imagine R Student package
Lockdown, reduced capacity, distance learning, curfew, closure of cultural and convivial places: in recent months, student travel has been greatly reduced in Île-de-France. As a result, they used their imagine R pass much less.
Compensation of €85
This is why the board of directors of Île-de-France Mobilités voted on April 14 to compensate subscribers of €85, R Étudiant imagines. These 85 euros correspond to 3 months of use of the package.
This compensation is open to all holders of an imagine R Student package, i.e. 500,000 subscribers.
See you on the dedicated platform from April 22 to May 22 inclusive
The dedicated platform Mondedommagementimaginer.fr has been open to claims for compensation since 22 April. All you have to do is enter your imagine R Student pass number and your contact information, the €85 compensation is then automatically credited to the bank account associated with the subscription.
In some cases (if you paid for your subscription in cash), the terms and conditions may be different, you can find all the details on the FAQ of the compensation site.
Beware of fraudulent sites
There will be only one platform to obtain this compensation. It will be online from April 22. We remind you to be wary of fraudulent sites.