Free carpooling for all Ile-de-France residents during strike days!

The principle is simple:

If you are a driver: register on one of the 5 carpooling platforms that are partners of the operation: BlaBlaLines, Covoit'ici, Karos, Klaxit and OuiHop', in order to offer to share your vehicle, each trip is advantageously remunerated thanks to a special subsidy granted for each trip by Ile-de-France Mobilités.

If you are a traveller: go to the Vianavigo app (App Store – Google Play) or the Vianavigo website to find the list of carpooling trips corresponding to your search. The result specifies the carpooling operator, the pick-up location, the departure times and the travel time. Once you have made your choice, Vianavigo will redirect you to the website of the partner concerned, which will finalise the booking and put you in touch with the driver.

Carpooling is one of the mobility solutions actively encouraged and supported by Île-de-France Mobilités for daily journeys in addition to public transport in order to fight against traffic jams and air pollution in Île-de-France.