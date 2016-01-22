More buses for the energy transition in Île-de-France

Buses: Energy Efficiency of Hybrid Vehicles and the Use of Natural Gas

More than 100 hybrid, diesel-electric vehicles will be on the road on the Ile-de-France networks operated by Transdev by the end of 2016.

21 additional Euro 6 NGV vehicles will be deployed on the Mobicaps networks in Saclay and Pays de Meaux by the end of 2016, thus strengthening Transdev's current fleet of more than 70 natural gas-powered buses in the Île-de-France region.

Since 22 December 2015, a fully autonomous electric vehicle from the EBUSCO® brand has been tested in real conditions on line 1 of the R'Bus network, a structuring line between the stations of Argenteuil and Sartrouville.

It is the first electric vehicle with a sufficient range to provide a daily service without recharging, as standard 12 meters - 95 passengers -, put into service by Transdev on a regular line in Ile de-France. This vehicle has already been on the road in Finland for several months and then at Le Bourget during the COP 21 between 28 November and 15 December 2015 to transport foreign delegations.