New online services to manage your Navigo card and pass
Towards more online services for travellers:
- Order a Navigo card with home reception within 10 days,
- Make a 1st subscription to the Navigo Annual pass with payment by direct debit,
- Report the loss or theft of a Navigo Annual Pass or Imagine R card and order a new one,
- Download a certificate of transport package requested by the employer,
- Update their bank and personal details,
- Top up a Navigo card (Monthly, Weekly, Imagine R, Solidarity and Amethyst pass) with a special reader purchased for €7 to be plugged into a personal computer,
- Follow the valid passes.