New online services to manage your Navigo card and pass

Towards more online services for travellers:

  • Order a Navigo card with home reception within 10 days,
  • Make a 1st subscription to the Navigo Annual pass with payment by direct debit,
  • Report the loss or theft of a Navigo Annual Pass or Imagine R card and order a new one,
  • Download a certificate of transport package requested by the employer,
  • Update their bank and personal details,
  • Top up a Navigo card (Monthly, Weekly, Imagine R, Solidarity and Amethyst pass) with a special reader purchased for €7 to be plugged into a personal computer,
  • Follow the valid passes.

