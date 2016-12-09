New metro trains on automated line 4
Automation and the extension of line 4 on the rails
The second busiest line of the metropolitan network, line 4 is on its way to becoming the third automatic line of the network. The first automation work began this year, with the raising of the platforms of the first stations (Etienne Marcel, Gare de l'Est, Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Mouton-Duvernet and Raspail). In parallel with this work, the installation of platform facades on all the stations of the line will be organised from mid-2017 to the end of 2018. The first automatic shuttles will run from 2021 and will gradually replace the old trains with drivers until 2022.
Renewal of trains on line 4
20 new automated MP14 trains, which are more environmentally friendly, will run on line 4, to offer more comfort and information to passengers.
Delivered between 2021 and 2022, these trainsets will be added to the 32 current trainsets (21 MP89 and 11 MP05) adapted and transferred from line 14 to line 4.