Decisions of the Île-de-France Mobilités Council – 11 July 2018
Acceleration of the renewal of Île-de-France Mobilités' trains and RER trains
Decided in 2016 by Valérie Pécresse, President of the Region and Île-de-France Mobilités, the vast plan to replace and renovate regional trains is continuing. After launching, 5 years ahead of schedule, the call for tenders to replace the RER B trains, Île-de-France Mobilités has ordered 36 new trains in the Ile-de-France region for lines J, L and P.
For the 18 trains destined for lines J and L (Paris Saint-Lazare), the delivery rate will increase from 2 to 3 trains per month, which will save 6 to 7 months on the initial schedule with the end of train delivery in September 2020.
On line P (Gare de l'Est), Île-de-France Mobilités has also ordered 18 long-form Ile-de-France trains that will be delivered between October 2020 and June 2021. They will run on the Paris-Provins branch as soon as it is electrified in 2021. The AGC-type dual-mode trains running on this branch will then be used on the Paris-La Ferté Milon branch, replacing RIB-RIO type towed trains, which are more than 40 years old.
The overall cost of this new order for 36 trains is €367 million, 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
Île-de-France Mobilités is committing €680 million to finance the first 53 trains on lines 15, 16 and 17 of the Grand Paris Express
Île-de-France Mobilités, owner of the Grand Paris Express metros, has initiated the acquisition of 53 trains that will run by 2024 on the first sections of the new lines of the Ile-de-France metro. The contract with the Société du Grand Paris provides for the possibility of ordering up to 133 trains for line 15 and up to 50 trains for lines 16 and 17, for an amount of approximately €1.3 billion, financed entirely by Île-de-France Mobilités.
These future metros will exist in two versions: one of 108m and 6 cars for line 15 more frequented, and one of 53m and 3 cars for lines 16 and 17. The trains will be able to reach a maximum speed of 110 km/h in operation.
This acquisition complements the €1.1 billion acquisition for 72 8-car "MP14" trainsets already decided by Île-de-France Mobilités for line 14.
The route of lines 15 south, 16 and 17 of the Grand Paris Express
The Navigo range has been enriched with two new Passes that simplify travellers' lives
In addition to the existing Navigo passes (day, week, month, yearly), adapted to the needs of Ile-de-France residents who travel frequently, Île-de-France Mobilités is creating two new Passes, "Navigo Liberté+" and "Navigo Easy", which will simplify the lives of millions of occasional users.
The "Navigo Liberté+" will offer a hassle-free service, ideal for users of t+ tickets. It will allow you to travel within the geographical perimeter of the t+ ticket (metro, bus, tram, RER in Paris) by benefiting from the preferential rate of a booklet from the first trip (i.e. €1.49 instead of €1.90). With this new ticket, the bus-metro and tram-metro connections will be free. Finally, only journeys made will be invoiced by direct debit at the end of the month. This pass can be recharged online and on a classic Navigo card, so there is no need to queue at points of sale every month.
The "Navigo Easy" is adapted to the needs of occasional travellers. It is a contactless card, sold at a price of €2, on which can be loaded transport tickets dedicated to occasional use (t+ tickets, Navigo day pass, special festive night pass, etc.). This ticket will not require any subscription or special conditions to be respected, moreover, as it is not nominative, it can be lent to other people.
These two new passes will be available in 2019. They will gradually replace magnetic tickets in order to massively reduce their number.
The "all together for carpooling" operation extended and extended to days of pollution peaks and transport disruptions
Launched on 1 October 2017, the "All together for carpooling" operation made it possible to subsidise 130,000 carpooling trips during the first 6 months (before the strike period). In view of the net increase in carpooling recorded in Île-de-France since that date, Île-de-France Mobilités is extending the "All together for carpooling" operation until 31 October 2018.
Carpooling is one of the mobility solutions actively encouraged by Île-de-France Mobilités for daily journeys in addition to or replacing public transport, when it is disrupted, in order to fight against traffic jams and air pollution in Île-de-France.
Free transport for police officers in Île-de-France
On the proposal of Valérie Pécresse to the Ministry of the Interior, 12,000 police officers in Yvelines, Seine et Marne, Essonne and Val d'Oise who were not yet concerned by free transport will be able to benefit from the "Police Traffic Card", equivalent to the annual Navigo Pass. The issuance of this traffic facility will take place gradually from 1 September 2018.
They join the 30,000 police officers in Paris and the small crown, who already benefited from this measure thanks to an agreement renewed in the autumn of 2016 between the Ministry of the Interior, RATP, SNCF, Optile and Île-de-France Mobilités.
Passenger comfort: Île-de-France Mobilités invests in + information and + services in stations
To make the daily lives of passengers in the Ile-de-France region easier, Île-de-France Mobilités is continuing to invest in modernising stations with new services (tele-operation, call and information terminals, new-generation shelters) and better real-time passenger information.
By 2019, 184 stations in the Ile-de-France region will be equipped with a tele-operation system that has proven its effectiveness in the first stations to be equipped. To improve the waiting comfort of passengers in the outer suburbs, 12 stations that do not have passenger buildings or shelters on the platforms heading to Paris will be equipped with shelters by 2019.
Île-de-France Mobilités provides 1,000 parking spaces on the outskirts of Paris for Navigo subscribers
By this autumn, nearly 1,000 parking spaces, spread over a dozen car parks on the outskirts of Paris, will be made available to public transport users. These Ile-de-France travellers, with a Navigo Pass, will be able to benefit from a parking subscription at a preferential rate to park their vehicle at the entrance to the capital. They will thus be able to easily continue their journey by public transport without suffering from traffic or parking difficulties in Paris.
91 additional bus lines improved in the inner and outer suburbs and new strong commitments for the Paris network
The major overhaul of the Ile-de-France bus network launched in December 2016 by Valérie Pécresse continues. This reorganisation should make it possible to create a more balanced regional network adapted to the travel challenges of each territory in order to improve the daily lives of passengers and their transport conditions. With this in mind, Île-de-France Mobilités has voted for numerous measures to put the reorganisation of the Paris network into service by April 2019. In addition, new reinforcements of bus services for 91 lines as well as the restructuring of bus lines with a view to the opening of the extension of Tram 3b to Porte d'Asnières have been decided for the coming months.