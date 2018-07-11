Decisions of the Île-de-France Mobilités Council – 11 July 2018

Acceleration of the renewal of Île-de-France Mobilités' trains and RER trains

Decided in 2016 by Valérie Pécresse, President of the Region and Île-de-France Mobilités, the vast plan to replace and renovate regional trains is continuing. After launching, 5 years ahead of schedule, the call for tenders to replace the RER B trains, Île-de-France Mobilités has ordered 36 new trains in the Ile-de-France region for lines J, L and P.

For the 18 trains destined for lines J and L (Paris Saint-Lazare), the delivery rate will increase from 2 to 3 trains per month, which will save 6 to 7 months on the initial schedule with the end of train delivery in September 2020.

On line P (Gare de l'Est), Île-de-France Mobilités has also ordered 18 long-form Ile-de-France trains that will be delivered between October 2020 and June 2021. They will run on the Paris-Provins branch as soon as it is electrified in 2021. The AGC-type dual-mode trains running on this branch will then be used on the Paris-La Ferté Milon branch, replacing RIB-RIO type towed trains, which are more than 40 years old.

The overall cost of this new order for 36 trains is €367 million, 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.