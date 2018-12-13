Decisions of the Île-de-France Mobilités Council – 12 December 2018
More than 700 new or renovated trains ordered for the Ile-de-France network: bet met!
In just 3 years, Île-de-France Mobilités has ordered and financed more than 700 new or renovated trains. This historic investment of €10 billion makes it possible to rejuvenate a fleet whose average age was over 30 years. All these trains and RER trains will be put into circulation by the end of 2021. They will improve the regularity of the lines, the comfort and safety of passengers on a daily basis.
Charles de Gaulle Express: Île-de-France Mobilités gives priority to improving RER line B
To improve the operation and quality of service offered to the 900,000 daily passengers on this line, Île-de-France Mobilités has undertaken several large-scale operations with SNCF and RATP. The CDG Express, which will largely use existing infrastructure, could impact the operation of the RER B line and the Transilien lines during the works and its commissioning. As a result, Île-de-France Mobilités is asking the State to suspend work on the CDG Express until all guarantees have been given that there will be no impact on daily passengers, particularly on the RER B.
Île-de-France Mobilités will test the implementation of crèches in train stations
Stations occupy a strategic position at the heart of the daily journeys of 3 million Ile-de-France residents and are places conducive to the development of a range of services and shops. To transform these places of mobility into real living spaces, they are benefiting from a major redevelopment programme (€3 billion by 2025): accessibility, creation of Véligo spaces, connected spaces, toilets, coworking spaces, development of shops, passenger information, Park & Ride facilities, etc.
Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to test the installation of crèches in stations from the start of the 2019 school year. A new service which, if the experiment proves conclusive, could be offered to Ile-de-France residents in several stations in the region.
Budget 2019: Investments ever more sustained
Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités, has decided to maintain the pace of investment in order to modernise the ticketing system, continue to invest in new trains and RER trains and renovations, and maintain increases in bus services in all the departments of the Region.
Strengthening the offer and facilitating travel
Île-de-France Mobilités has budgeted an additional €133 million for 2019 to strengthen the offer and facilitate travel with more bus lines in the outer suburbs, more frequencies and more buses at night. 2019 will also be the year of the commissioning of the new Tram 4 branch to Montfermeil, the launch of the new long-term rental service for electric bicycles and the implementation of the system allowing free park-and-ride facilities (outside Paris).
Investments on the rise
The 2019 budget confirms the pace of massive investment undertaken to improve daily travel in Île-de-France. Over the past 3 years, 252 new or renovated trains on the Ile-de-France network have been put into service. In 2019, 126 new additional trains will run with the aim of 700 new or renewed trains by the end of 2021.
In addition to these, more than 1,000 electric buses will be added to bring the energy transformation of buses like nowhere else in Europe. They will contribute to the unprecedented effort to strengthen the bus offer with nearly 500 lines created or strengthened.
Transport for all
The 2019 budget confirms Île-de-France Mobilités' commitment to making transport accessible to all Ile-de-France residents, with the continuation of the €1.4 billion programme of accessibility work to make 60% of the stations on the Île-de-France rail network accessible independently.