Decisions of the Île-de-France Mobilités Council – 12 December 2018

Investments on the rise

The 2019 budget confirms the pace of massive investment undertaken to improve daily travel in Île-de-France. Over the past 3 years, 252 new or renovated trains on the Ile-de-France network have been put into service. In 2019, 126 new additional trains will run with the aim of 700 new or renewed trains by the end of 2021.

In addition to these, more than 1,000 electric buses will be added to bring the energy transformation of buses like nowhere else in Europe. They will contribute to the unprecedented effort to strengthen the bus offer with nearly 500 lines created or strengthened.