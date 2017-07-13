Discover the interactive map of the major works of summer 2017

Trams and metros little impacted

Need to plan your trips this summer? Île-de-France Mobilités is thinking of you and offers you an interactive map of the work undertaken this summer. Find out which lines will be impacted, but also the start and end dates of the work, as well as the stations, stations and stops closed. It should be noted that replacement buses will be made available during the construction period, and that some train and metro lines will be reinforced.



Only one metro line will be affected by the work, line 4, with a closure of the Saint-Sulpice station until August 31, as the platforms must be upgraded for the future automation of the line. Trams 2 and 4 will also be slightly disrupted.



Less impactful but just as important, the extension and construction work on the new transport lines continues, without repercussions on the network.