The first train of the T13 tram runs between Saint-Germain and Saint-Cyr (but without passengers)
A first train between Les Portes Saint-Cyr and Lisière Péreire
Running empty, at low speed, then faster and faster, on the entire railway part of the line: this is the program for the next few weeks for the first train of the new T13 tram which will connect, in the summer of 2022, the cities of Saint-Cyr and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, via the cities of Mareil-Marly, L'Étang-la-Ville, Noisy-le-Roi, Bailly and Versailles.
The aim of these tests, which began on 21 December, is to carry out a whole series of tests to ensure the proper functioning of the tram and its equipment - power supply, braking system and operation of intersections, level crossings and light signalling...
The other objective of these tests: to get local residents and road users used to the presence of the tram on the line, especially at crossroads.
The calendar until the summer
Until spring: the T13 will carry out dynamic tests, first on the railway part of the line, then in January also on the urban part of the Saint-Germain-en-Laye line as well as on the "comma" between Les Portes de Saint-Cyr and the terminus.
In the spring, the T13 will go into blank running. The dry run is a real dress rehearsal! All the trains are put in real traffic conditions, stopping at each station, but always without passengers on board. Tests in degraded situations will also be carried out.
And finally, in the summer of 2022, your T13 tram will be put into service, ready to welcome you on a daily basis!
The T13 in numbers
- 21,000 passengers expected every day
- 7 municipalities served
- 30 minutes between Saint-Germain RER and Saint-Cyr RER