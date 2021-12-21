The first train of the T13 tram runs between Saint-Germain and Saint-Cyr (but without passengers)

A first train between Les Portes Saint-Cyr and Lisière Péreire

Running empty, at low speed, then faster and faster, on the entire railway part of the line: this is the program for the next few weeks for the first train of the new T13 tram which will connect, in the summer of 2022, the cities of Saint-Cyr and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, via the cities of Mareil-Marly, L'Étang-la-Ville, Noisy-le-Roi, Bailly and Versailles.

The aim of these tests, which began on 21 December, is to carry out a whole series of tests to ensure the proper functioning of the tram and its equipment - power supply, braking system and operation of intersections, level crossings and light signalling...

The other objective of these tests: to get local residents and road users used to the presence of the tram on the line, especially at crossroads.