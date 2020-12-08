Discover the winners of the 2020 Passenger Information Challenge!
The podium of the 2020 Passenger Information Challenge
The challenge's awards ceremony, during which the podium was unveiled, was held remotely on 8 December, in the presence of Jean-Louis Perrin, Deputy Managing Director of Île-de-France Mobilités. It was an opportunity to bring together the players in innovation and mobility in Île-de-France.
The three winners were offered the signing of a financing agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités allowing experimentation and coaching-type support to test their solution in the Ile-de-France region.
Discover now the podium of the challenge:
1st prize: Ezymob – Accompaniment of the visually impaired on public transport
Solution to support visually impaired people in public transport (door detection, seats, etc.) based on artificial intelligence, addressing the social issues of accessibility. The smartphone becomes the user's eyes and simple sound and visual messages alert the user to guide him autonomously in transport.
2nd prize: Mon Copilote – Support for users in a situation of dependence in their mobility
Solution to support users in a situation of dependency (seniors and people with reduced mobility) in their mobility via a contact with a co-pilot who helps users throughout their journey and for all modes of transport. A platform and a telephone centre allow users to be put in touch with the guides.
3rd prize: Uwinbike – Proof of bicycle pedalling on home-work journeys
Application to track bicycle journeys and provide proof of pedalling on home-work journeys as part of the sustainable mobility package. The solution also makes it possible to encourage the use of bicycles in travel and to be informed of CO2 savings.
Thank you and see you next year!
The challenge team would like to thank all the participants, as well as all those who contributed to the success of this second edition! We look forward to seeing you in 2021 to discover the theme of the next edition of the Passenger Information Challenge.