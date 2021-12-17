Discover the design of the metro line 18

The winning design is number 3

You have chosen a metro 18 whose face asserts a refined fluidity. A simple and strong identity, a metro open to the outside.

The face of the metro line 18

Your future metro 18 at a glance

  • The first trains will leave the factory in 2024
  • Commissioning by 2026 for the first section from Massy-Palaiseau to CEA Saint Aubin, via Palaiseau and Orsay - Gif
  • Metro line 18 will eventually connect Orly airport to Versailles Chantiers, i.e. 10 stations served in 30 minutes
  • Speed of up to 100 km/h in driverless automatic mode
  • Interval between trains reduced by up to 85 secondsduring rush hour
  • Full-length open metros
  • Up to 350 passengers per train