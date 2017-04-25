Discover the new Vianavigo website in preview, and give us your opinion

Your opinion matters

We regularly receive your suggestions by email to improve Vianavigo services. The richness of your remarks gave us an idea: what if we opened a dedicated exchange space to optimize this dialogue, allow you to test our sites and applications in preview and inform you of the new features imagined by our teams? This is how the Vianavigo Lab was born. This new exchange space allows you to be the first to discover all the new products in development and to test them before they are put into service. To participate, nothing could be easier: all you have to do is become a Labtester by registering on the dedicated website.