Discover the new Vianavigo website in preview, and give us your opinion
Your opinion matters
We regularly receive your suggestions by email to improve Vianavigo services. The richness of your remarks gave us an idea: what if we opened a dedicated exchange space to optimize this dialogue, allow you to test our sites and applications in preview and inform you of the new features imagined by our teams? This is how the Vianavigo Lab was born. This new exchange space allows you to be the first to discover all the new products in development and to test them before they are put into service. To participate, nothing could be easier: all you have to do is become a Labtester by registering on the dedicated website.
Vianavigo evolves
The LAB by vianavigo, your collaborative space to improve our services.
You will be able to test the new features of the Vianavigo site such as the search for routes accessible to people in wheelchairs or the search function for Vélib terminals and cycling routes. These new features can also be tested on smartphones with the Vianavigo Lab app. Your mission: to test and share your comments, ideas, and desires with us so that we can develop our services.
Then join the community of Vianavigo Labtesters now!