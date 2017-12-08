The new-generation REGIO 2N train is deployed on the R line
The REGIO 2N runs for the first time on the Ile-de-France network this Friday, December 8. These new-generation double-deck trains will gradually replace the current Z 2N trains on the R line and will offer the 70,000 passengers using the line a high level of comfort and service.
The first 6 trains delivered in December will run from Monday 11 December between Melun and Montereau (77). 42 new trains will be deployed on the R line by 2019. This rolling stock is entirely financed by Île-de-France Mobilités at a cost of €589 million.
The arrival of the REGIO 2N further supports the Transport Revolution that is currently being played out on the train and RER networks of Île-de-France. Ultimately, more than 700 new or renovated trains will be running in Île-de-France by 2021 at a cost of 10 billion euros.
"These new, modern, heated, air-conditioned, accessible and safe trains replace trains that are sometimes more than 50 years old, it is a real revolution for the people of Seine-et-Marne who will finally have the level of comfort they are entitled to expect," explains Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités. "Thanks to these more reliable and efficient trains, they should also see the punctuality of the line increase, as noted by passengers on line K, which serves the north of the department and which has gained 7 points in regularity in 1 year with the deployment of the Francilien."
Comfortable trains...
This €589 million project, entirely financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, offers Ile-de-France residents optimal travel comfort:
- Air conditioning
- Underfloor heating
- double-glazing
- 220V electrical outlets between the seats to charge your phone
- Bicycle spaces for users combining train and bicycle
- Homogeneous and relaxing lighting
- A spacious layout to facilitate circulation between the 2 levels
Île-de-France Mobilités' commitment to accessibility continues with the REGIO 2N, which is the first 2-level equipment 100% compliant with the latest European standards relating to accessibility for people with reduced mobility.
Inside the trains, the movement of people with limited mobility will be facilitated in the corridors thanks to handles attached to the seats. The train also offers level access to the platforms.
… and equipped with state-of-the-art technology
The REGIO 2N is equipped with the On-Board Passenger Information System (SIVE) in order to provide as much information as possible on the journey in real time: connections, journey time, number of stops, etc.
Eco-responsible, it has been designed to optimise its performance and environmental impact: 15% less weight per passenger, a 30% reduction in energy consumption, better thermal insulation, a CO2 concentration sensor to adjust the air conditioning flow rate according to the number of passengers on board, etc.
Finally, 25 on-board surveillance cameras on board each REGIO 2N train ensure the safety of passengers.
For more information on the REGIO 2N project
additional order for 9 Regio 2N trainsets to complete the investments made. Train line N 73 new trains by 2021. Train line D, 19 new trains from the end of 2019. Train line R 42 new trains by 2019.