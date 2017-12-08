The new-generation REGIO 2N train is deployed on the R line

The arrival of the REGIO 2N further supports the Transport Revolution that is currently being played out on the train and RER networks of Île-de-France. Ultimately, more than 700 new or renovated trains will be running in Île-de-France by 2021 at a cost of 10 billion euros.

"These new, modern, heated, air-conditioned, accessible and safe trains replace trains that are sometimes more than 50 years old, it is a real revolution for the people of Seine-et-Marne who will finally have the level of comfort they are entitled to expect," explains Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités. "Thanks to these more reliable and efficient trains, they should also see the punctuality of the line increase, as noted by passengers on line K, which serves the north of the department and which has gained 7 points in regularity in 1 year with the deployment of the Francilien."