Deployment of the new validation gantries: the Saint-Lazare station is equipped

Fighting fraud

Cases of fraud will be counted, can be monitored in real time and be the subject of a light (and/or audible) alert when a person who has not validated their ticket passes through the gate.

Supporting the development of Navigo ticketing

The modernisation of ticketing in Île-de-France took shape in 2019 with the creation of the Navigo Easy and the Navigo Liberté+ service. These two new features have been designed to meet the specific needs of so-called "occasional" passengers and to gradually replace metro tickets. The installation of gantries in stations that are not yet equipped with them is necessary for the development of these new services throughout the Île-de-France region.

To find out more about the development of ticketing in Île-de-France, you can consult the news dedicated to it.

This new equipment, the installation of which is fully financed by Île-de-France Mobilités for a budget of €14 million, will replace nearly 1,800 turnstiles in Île-de-France stations, some of which are more than 30 years old.

A set-up thought out in advance so as not to impact passengers

As the Saint-Lazare station is the second largest station in Europe in terms of passenger flows after the Gare du Nord, the implementation of the new gantries has been designed so as not to impact the travel of passengers who regularly use its lines. Thus, the gantries were installed and left open several weeks before they were put into service, so that passengers get used to their presence, and an information campaign was set up in the spaces of the station.