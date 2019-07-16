Deployment of the new validation gantries: the Saint-Lazare station is equipped
New equipment adapted to the flow of passengers in the Ile-de-France region
This equipment will simplify your daily life. Designed to adapt to the large flows of passengers in the Île-de-France region, this new equipment will make it possible to:
Better manage flows
The choice of pivoting doors (and no longer "erasable") and a new detection technology represent a technological leap allowing faster validation and passage through the gates. In addition to offering a higher throughput than the current model, it will adapt its operation by distinguishing between the type of traveller (adult, child and traveller with luggage). At Saint-Lazare station, the implementation of the validation process will make it possible to better understand the use of the different spaces and transport lines , in order to adapt services to passengers.
Validation gates are composed of the following components:
- Pivot doors
- Flow management
- Widened Passages
- Reading transport tickets
- Fraud counted
- Etc...
The validation terminals are composed of the following elements:
- Indicator light
- Touchscreen display
- Magnetic validation
- Etc...
Fighting fraud
Cases of fraud will be counted, can be monitored in real time and be the subject of a light (and/or audible) alert when a person who has not validated their ticket passes through the gate.
Supporting the development of Navigo ticketing
The modernisation of ticketing in Île-de-France took shape in 2019 with the creation of the Navigo Easy and the Navigo Liberté+ service. These two new features have been designed to meet the specific needs of so-called "occasional" passengers and to gradually replace metro tickets. The installation of gantries in stations that are not yet equipped with them is necessary for the development of these new services throughout the Île-de-France region.
To find out more about the development of ticketing in Île-de-France, you can consult the news dedicated to it.
This new equipment, the installation of which is fully financed by Île-de-France Mobilités for a budget of €14 million, will replace nearly 1,800 turnstiles in Île-de-France stations, some of which are more than 30 years old.
A set-up thought out in advance so as not to impact passengers
As the Saint-Lazare station is the second largest station in Europe in terms of passenger flows after the Gare du Nord, the implementation of the new gantries has been designed so as not to impact the travel of passengers who regularly use its lines. Thus, the gantries were installed and left open several weeks before they were put into service, so that passengers get used to their presence, and an information campaign was set up in the spaces of the station.
Several tests were also carried out in real conditions over a period of one week, on each line concerned and at different times of the day. They made it possible to ensure the proper functioning of the system when it was activated, but also to confirm the reliability and robustness of the doors. Finally, the station's signage has been adapted for optimal orientation of passengers. From 15 July, and initially, the commissioning of the new gantry cranes will only be partially effective, outside peak hours.
For more information on the installation of the new gantries at Saint-Lazare station, you can consult the dedicated page on the J Line blog.