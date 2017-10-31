More modern and accessible stations

Accessibility means offering more comfort to all passengers: lifts, wider and more legible reception areas, access ramps, improved passenger information, etc.

Accessibility means taking into account all disabilities, in all forms of transport. Some examples of actions implemented:

100% of metro stations are equipped with visual and audible information systems on the platforms.

on the platforms. On metro lines 1, 2, 3, 5, 9, 13 and 14, the line maps are dynamic (light on each station). On these lines and on line 4, the next station is announced by an audible message.

379 bus lines are accessible as well as 100% of trams and Tzen buses.

School transport for all pupils, apprentices and students with disabilities is ensured: more than 10,000 pupils use this transport solution every day.

Île-de-France Mobilités supports and participates in the financing of the PAM service, a door-to-door on-demand transport service, reserved for people with a disability card of at least 80%, who cannot use public transport. This service is supported to the tune of 2 million euros by the Region and works for all the departments of Île-de-France.