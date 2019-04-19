Autonomous shuttles tested at Paris La Défense

After the autonomous shuttle demonstration carried out in recent weeks on the Pont Charles de Gaulle (Paris 12th) with the RATP and the city of Paris, Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) is continuing its innovative approach to new mobility by experimenting for 6 months with autonomous vehicles on the Esplanade de La Défense. This service will offer a journey without an agent on board, which is a world first.

Two routes are currently being considered: one during the week serving the Valmy and Faubourg de l'Arche districts from the Grande Arche de La Défense and the second running along the Esplanade de La Défense on weekends and public holidays.

"With the Transport Revolution that I initiated more than a year ago, I have chosen to make innovation a priority in order to improve the daily lives of Ile-de-France passengers. This experiment is the concretization of this innovative approach in order to prepare the future of mobility in Ile-de-France. It will offer a world first service in total autonomy in a public space, without the presence of an agent on board the vehicle," explains Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) and the Ile-de-France Region.