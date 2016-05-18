Train trains on line C in the colours of the Palace of Versailles

The gardens of the castle are more valued, and the famous Latona Basin, inaugurated in May 2015 after 2 years of restoration, has notably sublimated one of the train's compartments.

Thanks to the patronage of the Philantropia Foundation, the Latona Basin and Parterres, masterpieces of the gardens of Versailles, were reborn in May 2015. This exceptional restoration called for a remarkable synergy of know-how.

And other must-see places: the Hall of Mirrors and the Gallery of Battles, the Queen's bedroom of the Petit Trianon, the Temple of Love and the Belvedere of Marie-Antoinette's Estate, the peristyle of the Grand Trianon or the Library of Louis XVI...