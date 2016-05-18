Train trains on line C in the colours of the Palace of Versailles
The decorations chosen for this second edition are evocations of the richness of the Versailles estate. The decorations are adapted to the configuration of the train, and generally lightened to match the new interior design, colorful and bright. They offer new perspectives in the train.
The modernization and lamination of these five trains with a high-tech plastic film are carried out by the SNCF industrial technicentre in Saint-Pierre-des-Corps.
Focus on the chosen decorations
The gardens of the castle are more valued, and the famous Latona Basin, inaugurated in May 2015 after 2 years of restoration, has notably sublimated one of the train's compartments.
Thanks to the patronage of the Philantropia Foundation, the Latona Basin and Parterres, masterpieces of the gardens of Versailles, were reborn in May 2015. This exceptional restoration called for a remarkable synergy of know-how.
And other must-see places: the Hall of Mirrors and the Gallery of Battles, the Queen's bedroom of the Petit Trianon, the Temple of Love and the Belvedere of Marie-Antoinette's Estate, the peristyle of the Grand Trianon or the Library of Louis XVI...
These 5 trains will cross 36 RER C stations and 5 departments (Paris, Hauts-de-Seine, Val-de-Marne, Essonne, Yvelines) every day.
This operation aims to make travel conditions more pleasant for passengers, whether they are tourists or daily users of line C to go to study or work.
This partnership aims to promote Versailles as a destination in an original way, both to the potential Ile-de-France public and to the tourist public.