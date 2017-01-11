New-generation trains will run on lines D and E

A high-performance and more functional train

Alstom, in a consortium with Bombardier, will design and supply the new generation of equipment. Around 2,000 people will work on this project and more than 8,000 jobs will be secured in France within the rail sector.

This train, called X'Trapolis Cityduplex , will be able to carry up to 1860 passengers in the 130m version. Several innovations will reduce energy consumption by 25% compared to previous generations of equipment.

This "boa" train is completely open (without separation between the carriages) facilitating the movement of passengers inside the trains.

In each of the end cars, the platforms allow direct and quick access for wheelchair users to their dedicated spaces.

The air conditioning, lighting and seats have been designed to allow a high level of comfort.