New-generation trains will run on lines D and E
For Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités: "This decision by the SNCF is the result of a historic order from Île-de-France Mobilités, made in July 2016 to implement the Transport Revolution. More than 700 trains will be purchased or renovated to modernise the current rolling stock, which has an average age of more than 30 years. It is the daily life of Ile-de-France residents and passengers on lines D and E that will change. From 2021, they will discover trains of a new generation, safer and more reliable but also more comfortable and regular. The positive effects of this order will also be felt on the rest of the network: 15% of RER A traffic will be transferred to the extended E line, which is due to be delivered in 2022 to Nanterre, then in 2024 to Mantes-la-Jolie. »
A high-performance and more functional train
Alstom, in a consortium with Bombardier, will design and supply the new generation of equipment. Around 2,000 people will work on this project and more than 8,000 jobs will be secured in France within the rail sector.
This train, called X'Trapolis Cityduplex , will be able to carry up to 1860 passengers in the 130m version. Several innovations will reduce energy consumption by 25% compared to previous generations of equipment.
This "boa" train is completely open (without separation between the carriages) facilitating the movement of passengers inside the trains.
In each of the end cars, the platforms allow direct and quick access for wheelchair users to their dedicated spaces.
The air conditioning, lighting and seats have been designed to allow a high level of comfort.