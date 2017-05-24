New trains for passengers on lines N and D by 2021
"This new order for additional Regio2N is part of the Transport Revolution to which I committed myself more than a year and a half ago, aiming in particular to replace or renovate more than 700 trains in 5 years. These massive investments are essential to improve the regularity of our train lines and the daily comfort of Ile-de-France passengers," said Valérie Pécresse.
New trains for more comfort
These new trains offer more spacious spaces thanks to the absence of interior partitions. This development makes it possible to meet the needs of optimising the movement of passengers in the train and level accessibility from the platforms for people with reduced mobility. Passenger information and safety are not to be outdone since each train is equipped with information screens and video protection.
Three lines equipped by 2021
Deployment of new Régio 2N trains on lines D, N and R. Train N 69 new trains by 2021, a new order for 1.1 billion euros. Train D, 14 new trains by 2021. R train, 42 new trains by 2021. Île-de-France Mobilités is financing the renewal of the trains at 100%.
Between the end of 2019 and 2021, all trains in circulation (VB2N) on line N will be replaced by Regio2N. These new trains will be able to meet all the needs of the network from Montparnasse station for the 117,000 passengers from the Ile-de-France region who use it every day.
Line R will also see its rolling stock gradually replaced at 100% by new Regio2N trains from January 2018 until 2019. And other trains may be deployed by 2021 on line D of the RER between Juvisy and Corbeil-Malesherbes.
However, the deployment of these new trains on this branch will be conditional on the decision, scheduled for the end of 2017, to reconfigure the service of line D in this southern area from 2019.
In 2021, more than 200,000 passengers in the Ile-de-France region will travel daily on board these 125 modern, comfortable and spacious trains designed to meet their needs.