New trains for passengers on lines N and D by 2021

Between the end of 2019 and 2021, all trains in circulation (VB2N) on line N will be replaced by Regio2N. These new trains will be able to meet all the needs of the network from Montparnasse station for the 117,000 passengers from the Ile-de-France region who use it every day.

Line R will also see its rolling stock gradually replaced at 100% by new Regio2N trains from January 2018 until 2019. And other trains may be deployed by 2021 on line D of the RER between Juvisy and Corbeil-Malesherbes.

However, the deployment of these new trains on this branch will be conditional on the decision, scheduled for the end of 2017, to reconfigure the service of line D in this southern area from 2019.

In 2021, more than 200,000 passengers in the Ile-de-France region will travel daily on board these 125 modern, comfortable and spacious trains designed to meet their needs.