Preparatory work and network diversion to facilitate the construction of Tram 9
Preparatory work is an essential step in the start of the project. The aim is to free up the areas concerned by the development of the tramway (removal of street furniture, etc.) and to develop the road lanes: creation of temporary lanes, installation of signage for construction areas, traffic lights and temporary lighting.
After the preparatory work, the underground networks (sewerage, drinking water, electricity, gas, telecommunications networks) must be moved in order to remain accessible for upkeep, maintenance and renovation when the tramway is running.
The preparatory work and network diversion will be spread over a little over a year to make way for the construction of the tramway.
Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), the project owner of the tram 9 project, ensures the proper organisation of the interventions by optimising the schedule for carrying out the work in order to limit the inconvenience for local residents as much as possible
Tram 9 project
By 2020, a tramway will connect the Porte de Choisy in Paris to the city centre of Orly in 30 minutes. Tram 9 Paris-Orly city will be built partly on departmental road 5 and will serve six municipalities: Paris 13th, Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine, Choisy-le-Roi, Thiais and Orly. Objectives: to improve the transport conditions of the inhabitants and to support the development of the municipalities around the route. Between 70,000 and 80,000 passengers per day are expected on this 10 km line.
A new mode of transport on the RD 5: the tramway
With more than 57,000 passengers per day (on line 183) between Porte de Choisy and Orly airport, the use of the "bus" mode is reaching its limits in terms of capacity.
This observation, as well as the numerous development projects in this sector, make it necessary to create a new mode of transport between Paris and Orly.
A decisive project for the future of the territory
In the western part of the Val-de-Marne, along the departmental road n°5 (formerly RN 305), the territory between Paris and Orly is experiencing increasing development. By 2020, new inhabitants, new companies and new facilities will have come to reinforce its dynamism.