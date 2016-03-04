Preparatory work and network diversion to facilitate the construction of Tram 9

After the preparatory work, the underground networks (sewerage, drinking water, electricity, gas, telecommunications networks) must be moved in order to remain accessible for upkeep, maintenance and renovation when the tramway is running.

The preparatory work and network diversion will be spread over a little over a year to make way for the construction of the tramway.

Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), the project owner of the tram 9 project, ensures the proper organisation of the interventions by optimising the schedule for carrying out the work in order to limit the inconvenience for local residents as much as possible