Self-service scooters all summer long in Châtillon and Montrouge
Urban skiing enthusiasts, rejoice! The Société du Grand Paris and Île-de-France Mobilités are providing you with connected scooters specially designed for short journeys all summer long. Forty devices will be made available to you until the end of August. Five terminals will be installed in Châtillon and three in Montrouge.
Rent your scooters for an hour or for the day
The scooters are connected to a smartphone application, which allows them to be located, unlocked and tracked . The rates charged during the experimental phase are attractive, to say the least: the 15 minutes of the first ride are free. It will then cost €0.99 for 2 hours and €9.99 for 50 hours.
This experiment aims to propose a concrete and innovative solution to improve traffic and parking during the Grand Paris Express construction sites. If it proves successful, the system will be deployed on a larger scale.
A concrete response to the problem of the last mile
During the phase of line 51, the Société du Grand Paris and Île-de-France Mobilités are testing innovative solutions with the aim of facilitating daily travel and offering users soft forms of mobility, close to their place of work or home.
The solution proposed by Knot is part of this framework, responding to the problem of the last mile to be covered, after having taken public transport (metro, RER, bus, tram, train). Thus, a resident of the capital working in Montrouge will be able to use a scooter from the metro stations of Chatillon-Montrouge (line 13) and Mairie de Montrouge (line 4) and get to his place of work in just a few minutes.