Self-service scooters all summer long in Châtillon and Montrouge

The scooters are connected to a smartphone application, which allows them to be located, unlocked and tracked . The rates charged during the experimental phase are attractive, to say the least: the 15 minutes of the first ride are free. It will then cost €0.99 for 2 hours and €9.99 for 50 hours.

This experiment aims to propose a concrete and innovative solution to improve traffic and parking during the Grand Paris Express construction sites. If it proves successful, the system will be deployed on a larger scale.