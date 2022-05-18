Getting off on demand on the buses after 10 p.m. is possible everywhere in Île-de-France
"Sir, can you stop me at the level of the rue des Peupliers?"
You can now make this request every evening from 10 p.m . on buses in Île-de-France.
After having been tested in different territories, the on-demand descent is now generalized to the entire Île-de-France.
What is on-demand descent?
This is the possibility of asking your bus driver to stop you as close as possible to your destination, between two bus stops.
Why stop between two bus stops?
At night, driving alone (or alone) in the deserted streets can be unpleasant. So, it is to fight against this feeling of insecurity that Île-de-France Mobilités deploys the on-demand descent.
Can I get off wherever I want?
Yes. And not :)
The requested stop must be on the route of the line. And for the exact point of descent, the driver will decide! Of course, as close as possible to your destination, but also well lit, with good visibility and a pedestrian path nearby.
How do I indicate where I want to get off?
All you have to do is warn the driver, at least one stop before your destination. They will suggest the best place to get off the bus safely.