T Zen 3 public inquiry from 17 May to 20 June 2016
Submit your observations
The investigation file will be available for consultation at the places of inquiry and on the website. Throughout the duration of the public inquiry, you may submit your observations on the registers made available at the places of inquiry, on the usual days and hours of operation.
The offices of the commission of inquiry
Town Hall – 5-7 place Armand Carrel
- Wednesday, May 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Friday 17 June from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm
City Hall – 84/88 av. du Général Leclerc
- Tuesday, May 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, June 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Monday 20 June from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm
Town Hall – Place de la Laïcité
- Tuesday, May 17 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm
- Monday, June 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Administrative Department – Chemin Vert Building
9-19 rue du Chemin Vert
- Tuesday, May 17 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm
- Wednesday 1 June from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm
- Monday, June 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Administrative Centre – 1 rue Châlons
- Wednesday, May 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Wednesday 1 June from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm
City Hall – Place du Maréchal Foch
- Friday 17 June from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm
Bondy
City Hall – Esplanade Claude-Fuzier
- Tuesday 17 May from 14:00 to 17:00
- Wednesday, June 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Monday, June 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hôtel de Ville – 3 place François Mitterrand
- Tuesday, May 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Monday 20 June from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm
Town Hall – Place Charles de Gaulle
- Tuesday, May 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Monday, June 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Administrative Center – 16 Boulevard Félix Faure
- Wednesday, May 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Thursday, June 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Monday 17 June from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm
The project at a glance
The T Zen 3 is a dedicated public transport project that runs on the former RN3 of Paris (in connection with the T3b) at the Gargan station in Pavillons-sous-Bois (T4). The T Zen 3 will cross 8 municipalities: Paris 19th, Pantin, Bobigny, Romainville, Noisy-le-Sec, Bondy, Livry-Gargan and Pavillons-sous-Bois.
- It is scheduled to be commissioned by 2020.
- The T Zen 3 will be stored at the RATP Maintenance and Storage Site, located north of the town of Pavillons-sous-Bois.
The T Zen 3 will strengthen the existing transport offer in the region. The T Zen 3 will be in connection with the T1, T3b and T4 trams, metro line 5, the RER E, the future Tram-Express Nord and the future line 15 of the automatic metro. It will thus contribute to the economic development of the territory.