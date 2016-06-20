T Zen 3 public inquiry from 17 May to 20 June 2016

The project at a glance

The T Zen 3 is a dedicated public transport project that runs on the former RN3 of Paris (in connection with the T3b) at the Gargan station in Pavillons-sous-Bois (T4). The T Zen 3 will cross 8 municipalities: Paris 19th, Pantin, Bobigny, Romainville, Noisy-le-Sec, Bondy, Livry-Gargan and Pavillons-sous-Bois.

It is scheduled to be commissioned by 2020.

The T Zen 3 will be stored at the RATP Maintenance and Storage Site, located north of the town of Pavillons-sous-Bois.

The T Zen 3 will strengthen the existing transport offer in the region. The T Zen 3 will be in connection with the T1, T3b and T4 trams, metro line 5, the RER E, the future Tram-Express Nord and the future line 15 of the automatic metro. It will thus contribute to the economic development of the territory.