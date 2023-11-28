Line 15 south: first turn of the wheel for the new Ile-de-France metro

The metro of the future line 15 is entering a new stage before its commissioning: the first turn of the wheel of a train took place on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 in Champigny-sur-Marne, in the Val-de-Marne. An event that heralds the start of dynamic testing, which will begin in the summer of 2024.

This is an opportunity to look back at an innovative and transformative project for the mobility of the inhabitants of the inner and outer suburbs.