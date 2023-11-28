Line 15 south: first turn of the wheel for the new Ile-de-France metro
The metro of the future line 15 is entering a new stage before its commissioning: the first turn of the wheel of a train took place on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 in Champigny-sur-Marne, in the Val-de-Marne. An event that heralds the start of dynamic testing, which will begin in the summer of 2024.
This is an opportunity to look back at an innovative and transformative project for the mobility of the inhabitants of the inner and outer suburbs.
What are dynamic tests?
During the dynamic tests, the performance of the metros of the future line 15 is tested in traffic conditions on closed lines and reserved for testing. Braking, acceleration, safety, comfort, everything will be examined with a fine-tooth comb.
Metro 15, a gradual commissioning
The future metro line 15 is divided into 3 sections that will be put into service gradually:
- At the end of 2025 for the southern section that will link Pont de Sèvres to Noisy Champ
- The 2030 horizon for the eastern section, which will link Champigny Centre and Saint-Denis Pleyel, and the western section, which will link the stations of Pont de Sèvres and Saint-Denis Pleyel.
Line 15: get around the suburbs quickly without going through Paris
By forming a 75 km ring road around Paris, connected to the rest of the network by numerous connections in four departments*, the different sections of the future line 15 will radically reduce daily travel times in the inner and outer suburbs, avoiding connections in Paris to travel from suburb to suburb.
Line 15 south: easier access to employment, activity and culture
The many connections and the speed of the new metro will improve access:
- Universities (the Descartes Campus in Noisy - Champs or the UPEC University in Créteil),
- Employment with privileged access to the territory's business parks,
- At major cultural venues (the Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt or the Maison de l'art et de la culture (MAC) in Créteil)
- And to health establishments (such as the Gustave Roussy Institute in Villejuif).
*Seine-et-Marne (77), Hauts-de-Seine (92), Seine-Saint-Denis (93) and Val-de-Marne (94).
The metro 15 south in figures
- 33 km in total
- 16 stations
- 11 minutes between Pont de Sèvres and Arcueil-Cachan (compared to 48 minutes today)
- 18 connecting lines (metros 4, 7, 8, 9, and 13, RER A, B, C, D and E, trams T2, T6, T7 and T9, Transiliens N and P, Trans-Val-de-Marne (Tvm) and T Zen 5)
- An average speed of 65 km/h
- A 100% accessible line and metro*
- 22 municipalities crossed
- 95% of stations are connected to the Île-de-France Mobilités network (Transilien, RER, metro, tramway, bus)
*The line is fully accessible, the accessibility of connections depends on the infrastructure of the existing lines, more information on îledefrance-mobilites.fr