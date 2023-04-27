T10 tramway: final tests before commissioning

What are the final stages of the T10 tramway before it is put into service?

After a first phase of work carried out from 2017 to 2022 which allowed the construction of the line, the various urban and landscaping developments as well as the maintenance and garage workshop located in Châtenay-Malabry, a series of traffic and operating tests began in October 2022.

Carousel and dry run

Until 7 May, so-called "carousel" begins in parallel with the training of the staff. These daytime and real-life tests are a full-scale rehearsal to check the general functioning of the infrastructure and vehicles thanks to the circulation of a minimum of nine trains at commercial speed that will stop at each station.

Finally, from 10 May until the commissioning scheduled for the summer of 2023, white marcheswill also ensure the proper functioning of the equipment, the lines and the last technical aspects before the commercial commissioning of the line.