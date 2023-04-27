T10 tramway: final tests before commissioning
Launched in 2017, work on the new T10 tram line between Clamart and Antony is nearing completion. The very last train arrived on 27 April 2023 at the Châtenay-Malabry maintenance and garage centre. At the same time, the last tests are continuing, before the commercial commissioning of the line scheduled for this summer.
The T10 tram: a comfortable and fast line
Designed to facilitate daily travel for residents and employees, strengthen the attractiveness of the region and encourage sustainable mobility by offering an alternative to the private car, the T10 line will connect Clamart to Antony in just 25 minutes.
Check out these features:
- 13 stops linking Antony to Clamart and numerous connections with the local network (RER B, bus, T6, Tvm),
- 25,000 passengers per day expected,
- 100% electric traffic planned 7 days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 0:30 a.m.,
- A train every 6 minutes during rush hour,
- An itinerary 100% accessible to all disabilities,
- A modern equipped vehicle (USB ports, air conditioning, LED lighting, multimedia screens, etc.)
- A green route (planting of many trees, development of public gardened spaces, green platform for the tramway, etc.)
- Two secure bicycle parking spaces (at the terminus of the Croix de Berny and at Hôpital Béclère) and bicycle parking spaces at each station.
What are the final stages of the T10 tramway before it is put into service?
After a first phase of work carried out from 2017 to 2022 which allowed the construction of the line, the various urban and landscaping developments as well as the maintenance and garage workshop located in Châtenay-Malabry, a series of traffic and operating tests began in October 2022.
Carousel and dry run
Until 7 May, so-called "carousel" begins in parallel with the training of the staff. These daytime and real-life tests are a full-scale rehearsal to check the general functioning of the infrastructure and vehicles thanks to the circulation of a minimum of nine trains at commercial speed that will stop at each station.
Finally, from 10 May until the commissioning scheduled for the summer of 2023, white marcheswill also ensure the proper functioning of the equipment, the lines and the last technical aspects before the commercial commissioning of the line.