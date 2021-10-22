Airparif study: in Île-de-France, buses pollute less

Result? Fewer pollutants, that's a figure!

The results of this study: a reduction of around a third in annual emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and exhaust particulate matter (PN) and CO2 emissions from buses by less than 5%.

These encouraging figures can be explained by the policy of replacing the most polluting buses carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités.

The replacement between 2014 and 2020 by Île-de-France Mobilités of more than 2,000 buses (Euro II, III and IV) out of an initial fleet of more than 9,000 vehicles with newer buses (Euro VI, hybrid, CNG and electric buses) hasreduced annual emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and exhaust particles (PN) by around a third and CO2 emissions from buses by less than 5%.

At the same time, the transport offer has developed with more than 1,000 additional recent buses.