J and L lines: discover your region in augmented reality
What if you visited your region in augmented reality?
For the festive season, Île-de-France Mobilités and Transilien SNCF Voyageurs are offering you a unique experience with #CPASLOINENTRAIN.
Discover in augmented reality, unmissable sites and ephemeral and cultural events within train distance, on the route of the L and J lines.
Before, perhaps, jumping on a train to discover them... in real life.
I want to give it a try, how does it work?
Nothing could be simpler: go to the experience's website !
J and L lines in augmented reality: which places and events are to be discovered?
On the program? Quizzes, anecdotes and lots of practical information before you go and discover the 20 ephemeral places and events at your disposal on the route of the J and L lines:
- Claude Monet's Impressionist House in Argenteuil,
- The Villa Savoye,
- The lights in the Seine at the Parc de Saint Cloud,
- The Little Prince at the Théâtre Le Petit Manoir d'Asnières,
- and many other surprises.....