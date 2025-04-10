"Banlieues chéries": portrait of an Île-de-France with many faces
Clichy-sous-Bois, Sarcelles, La Courneuve, Créteil, Aubervilliers, Mantes-la-Jolie... Too often victims of their clichés, the suburbs, an integral part of the Île-de-France identity, are rich and multiple territories, in perpetual evolution.
Île-de-France Mobilités, partner of the Banlieues Chéries exhibition proposed by the National Museum of the History of Immigration, accompanies the evolution of the Ile-de-France territory and the travel of all its inhabitants, by reinventing collective mobility, year after year.
Banlieues Chéries : more than 200 works to immerse yourself in the history of the Ile-de-France suburbs
On the program of the exhibition? Paintings, photographs, film excerpts, music, archives, installations and testimonies offer a fresh look at the suburbs, their inhabitants, the urban planning of the large housing estates, their culture and the social struggles that have been waged there, from the end of the 19th century to the present day.
Did you know?
In the nineteenth century, the French impressionist painter Claude Monet painted Aubervilliers, Asnières-sur-Seine (and its Mourinoux district) and Argenteuil.
Public transport and suburbs: a shared history
The development of public transport has profoundly transformed population dynamics, particularly in the suburbs.
By facilitating travel, collective mobility has led to strong population growth on the outskirts of cities. Public transport is still a central issue in regional development policies: essential to offer everyone easy access to employment, culture, opportunities and leisure, while offering an ecological alternative to the car.
All the practical information you need to enjoy the exhibition
Where?
National Museum of the History of Immigration – Palais de la Porte Dorée: 293 avenue Daumesnil, 75012 Paris (Metro 8 or Tram T3 - Porte Dorée station)
When?
From April 11 to August 17, 2025
- Tuesday to Friday: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- (Closed on Mondays)
Rates?
Full price : €12 | Reduced price : €9
Offered to people under 26 years old and every first Sunday of the month.