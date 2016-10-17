Extension of Tram 4 to Clichy-sous-Bois and Montfermeil: work has started
The new branch created from Gargan station will have 11 new stations that will serve the cities of Pavillons-sous-Bois, Livry-Gargan, Clichy-sous-Bois and Montfermeil.
This tram line will allow the 37,000 daily passengers expected at the start of service to have simple and quick access to the entire public transport network in the Ile-de-France region in a few minutes. In connection with the RER B and E lines, Tram 4 will also be connected in the coming years to the T Zen 3 in Gargan and to metro lines 15 and 16 in Bondy and Clichy-Montfermeil. When Tram 4 is put into service, the bus network will be reorganised.
A link between Bondy and Aulnay-sous-Bois
Tram 4 has been providing a link between Bondy and Aulnay-sous-Bois since 2006.
To improve the living environment of the inhabitants of the municipalities crossed. Beyond the tramway tracks, the entire street is being redesigned. The pedestrian paths, the creation or maintenance of cycle paths, the layout of the stations, the lighting and the choice of street furniture have been designed to deliver a pleasant and peaceful atmosphere along the entire route.
Development of a platform where the tramway will run
Since July 2016, work on the tramway has started on the Voie Nouvelle, in Clichy-sous-Bois, at the level of the south lawn of the town hall as well as on the rue Utrillo in Montfermeil. This work consists of developing the platform on which the tramway will run, but also all the public space: roads, sidewalks, green spaces, cycle paths which are being built at the same time.
The different stages of development of Tram 4
The creation of the new branch of Tram 4 is part of a rapidly changing territory, at the heart of structuring urban projects whose main objective is to improve the living conditions of its inhabitants.
The construction of Tram 4 is taking place in several stages: after concession and preparatory works (started in January 2015 and until mid-2017) and infrastructure works (started in July 2016 until the end of 2018), improvements will take place to the public space and equipment of the line (2018-2019), before a phase of tests and tests (2019) for commissioning scheduled for 2019.
The Tram 4 project is being carried out thanks to funding from the State, the Île-de-France Region and the SNCF. The rolling stock and operating costs are 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF).
