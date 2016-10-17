Extension of Tram 4 to Clichy-sous-Bois and Montfermeil: work has started

The new branch created from Gargan station will have 11 new stations that will serve the cities of Pavillons-sous-Bois, Livry-Gargan, Clichy-sous-Bois and Montfermeil.

This tram line will allow the 37,000 daily passengers expected at the start of service to have simple and quick access to the entire public transport network in the Ile-de-France region in a few minutes. In connection with the RER B and E lines, Tram 4 will also be connected in the coming years to the T Zen 3 in Gargan and to metro lines 15 and 16 in Bondy and Clichy-Montfermeil. When Tram 4 is put into service, the bus network will be reorganised.