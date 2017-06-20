Faced with the heatwave, the STIF, SNCF and RATP are organising the mass distribution of bottled water to passengers

Mass distribution

In these conditions, it is important to drink plenty of fluids regularly to reduce the risk of dehydration. This is why, for the second year in a row, the STIF is organising a massive distribution of bottled water on the Île-de-France transport network with SNCF Transilien and RATP. This will be the case in the 5 major Parisian stations (Saint-Lazare, Gare de Lyon, Gare du Nord, Gare de l'Est and Montparnasse), areas with the highest traffic, but also in many stations throughout the network.



More than 120,000 bottles will be distributed by the STIF and RATP and SNCF Transilien agents.