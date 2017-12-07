The Amethyst pass and its reduced rate now benefit all Val-de-Marne seniors

For Valérie Pécresse: "We want to redress an injustice. Children, pupils, apprentices and students benefit from a reduced rate. Employees are reimbursed for half of their Navigo pass by their employer... Currently, only taxable retirees pay the full Navigo pass. With this new Amethyst package offered by Île-de-France Mobilités and the Val-de-Marne department, even taxable seniors will benefit from an annual all-zone card for €420. Île-de-France Mobilités is able to offer this scheme to other departments. »

For Christian Favier: "The Departmental Council and Île-de-France Mobilités have together made it possible to extend the benefits of the Amethyst card to taxable retirees while ensuring a 50% reduction in the cost borne by the user. This is a strong commitment by the departmental majority in favour of social justice, freedom of movement and the purchasing power of pensioners. This extension represents a financial effort of more than 1.5 million euros for our community and should benefit 9,000 people from 2018. They will be in addition to the 48,000 non-taxable Val-de-Marne pensioners who have the Amethyst card at 25 euros per year. This new right offered to taxable pensioners demonstrates the ability of the Departments to respond concretely to the needs of the inhabitants. »