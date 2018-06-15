Navigo imagine R 2018/2019 pass: subscription is online!

Infographic: imagine R, online subscription for pupils and students
imagine R

How to subscribe?

  • Go to your personal space and click on "Subscribe to imagine R"
  • Fill in the form and let us guide you
  • A recent photo of the holder (in case of first subscription)
  • For students only, a 2018-2019 certificate of enrolment or enrolment
  • For scholarship holders, the notification of the award of scholarships for the year 2018-2019
  • For apprentices, the proof of schooling must specify the type of training followed (initial or continuing) and the type of work-study contract (apprenticeship or professionalisation contract)
  • A means of payment

More information on the imagine R package:

imagine R is an annual "all zones" package valid throughout the Île-de-France region.