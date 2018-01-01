The Navigo Day pass arrives from January 1, 2018

In the zone defined by the traveller, the pass is valid until midnight, and until the end of the Noctilien service, for all modes of transport (metro, train-rer, tram, express tram, bus including Filéo), except for certain airport services (Orlyval, Bus Direct Paris-Aéroport ex-Cars Air France, VEA Disney shuttles) and tourist buses (OpenTour, Cars Rouges). This day ticket can be loaded and recharged very easily at a terminal via a Navigo card or a Navigo Découverte card, in addition to another pass valid during the same period.