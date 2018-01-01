The Navigo Day pass arrives from January 1, 2018

For one day, every Ile-de-France resident will be able to move freely and simply in Île-de-France, in the desired areas (including from suburb to suburb), thanks to the Navigo Day pass. Applicable from 1 January 2018, the prices of this new package will be €7.50 for 2 zones and €10 for 3 zones.

Validation gates in public transport in Île-de-France
A new Navigo Day pass to allow you to travel anywhere in Ile-de-France for a day

In the zone defined by the traveller, the pass is valid until midnight, and until the end of the Noctilien service, for all modes of transport (metro, train-rer, tram, express tram, bus including Filéo), except for certain airport services (Orlyval, Bus Direct Paris-Aéroport ex-Cars Air France, VEA Disney shuttles) and tourist buses (OpenTour, Cars Rouges). This day ticket can be loaded and recharged very easily at a terminal via a Navigo card or a Navigo Découverte card, in addition to another pass valid during the same period.

Charging station for Navigo passes
The possibility of recharging your Navigo card during the day at a terminal in complete freedom

Note that this day ticket, which is of course on sale on the same day, can be booked six days in advance.