Ile-de-France residents, think about cycling with Véligo

20,000 Véligo spaces by 2021

More than sixty Véligo spaces are now available in the Île-de-France region. Several spaces have recently been opened in:

• Ozoir-la-Ferrière and Tournan-en-Brie, in Seine-et-Marne

• Boissy-Saint-Léger in the Val-de-Marne

• Argenteuil in the Val-d'Oise department

• the Montparnasse train station in Paris

• and at Massy-Palaiseau station in Essonne

The objective of this deployment policy is to create 20,000 places, in Véligo secure lockers and free access shelters, by 2021.