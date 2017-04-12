Ile-de-France residents, think about cycling with Véligo
Île-de-France Mobilités is working to improve the intermodality of transport
According to a study conducted by Île-de-France Mobilités and Inserm, the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research and published in September 2016, 2% of the population of Île-de-France uses their bicycle on a daily basis, compared to 29% for public transport. However, cycling is the source of the most important physical activity in the context of daily travel, with an average of 48 minutes per user. This is much more than the 30 minutes recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization) as part of a healthy lifestyle.
Véligo spaces to park your bike safely
By providing you with Véligo spaces near train stations and stations, Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) allows you to easily access secure spaces. Accessible 7 days a week, they offer holders of a Navigo pass the possibility of parking their bikes in a lighted, easy-to-access shelter under video protection.
20,000 Véligo spaces by 2021
More than sixty Véligo spaces are now available in the Île-de-France region. Several spaces have recently been opened in:
• Ozoir-la-Ferrière and Tournan-en-Brie, in Seine-et-Marne
• Boissy-Saint-Léger in the Val-de-Marne
• Argenteuil in the Val-d'Oise department
• the Montparnasse train station in Paris
• and at Massy-Palaiseau station in Essonne
The objective of this deployment policy is to create 20,000 places, in Véligo secure lockers and free access shelters, by 2021.
Veligo Location: a long-term e-bike rental service
A new long-term rental service for electrically assisted bicycles (EABs) has been launched by Île-de-France Mobilités in order to promote the use of bicycles, particularly for commuting. This service has 10,000 electrically assisted bicycles, with a rental system for a period of 6 to 9 months. The offer includes the provision, maintenance and repair of the bike.
For + more information, go to the Veligo Location website.