Future Tram 9: work takes a decisive step forward this summer
The removal of the current railway track (rail, catenaries, embankment, etc.), then its reinstallation on the new bridge thus created, requires atotal interruption of trafficon the weekend of August 12, for 72 hours.
This work concerns the access of the future Tram 9 tram to its maintenance and storage site, on the Vœux site in Orly. The final sliding phase (scheduled for 15 August) will consist of slowly sliding the two structures to their final location under the tracks of line C, in order to form a single structure.
Train traffic will be interrupted from August 12 at 0:05 a.m. until August 15 at 5:00 a.m., between Paris-Austerlitz and Massy-Palaiseau. Bus replacement services will be set up to provide the same service.
To follow the progress of the SMR (Timelapse SNCF) construction site live: https://www.devisubox.com/dv/dv.php5?pgl=Project/interface&sRef=2D2D8L7L0
6 municipalities soon to be served by Tram 9
Map of the future Tram 9 line: from Paris - Orly city to Fer à cheval. Bus stops and connections
The future Tram 9, which will link Paris-Porte de Choisy to Orly city centre in less than 30 minutes by 2020, will serve the municipalities of Paris, Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine, Choisy-le-Roi, Thiais and Orly.
Eagerly awaited by users, it will replace Bus 183 to the Place du Fer à Cheval in Orly and will carry around 70,000 passengers per day. This new line is a response that is particularly adapted to the growing needs of the region's inhabitants, residents and economic actors. The population of the municipalities crossed by Tram 9 will increase by 15% between 2007 and 2020.
Tram 9 project: financing
The work enabling the future tram to reach its maintenance and storage site is financed by the Tram 9 project to the tune of €13.34 million (out of a total cost of €404 million for the infrastructure). They are being carried out by SNCF Réseau, the contracting authority for the studies and works on this structure.
All the work on the Tram 9 project is financed by the Île-de-France Region (52.5%), the State (22.5%), the Val-de-Marne Departmental Council (21%), the City of Paris (3%), and the Grand Orly Seine Bièvre Public Territorial Establishment (1%). Ile-de-France Mobilités will finance 100% of the rolling stock (€74.75 million) and annual operating costs of this new line.
