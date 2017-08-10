Future Tram 9: work takes a decisive step forward this summer

This work concerns the access of the future Tram 9 tram to its maintenance and storage site, on the Vœux site in Orly. The final sliding phase (scheduled for 15 August) will consist of slowly sliding the two structures to their final location under the tracks of line C, in order to form a single structure.

Train traffic will be interrupted from August 12 at 0:05 a.m. until August 15 at 5:00 a.m., between Paris-Austerlitz and Massy-Palaiseau. Bus replacement services will be set up to provide the same service.

To follow the progress of the SMR (Timelapse SNCF) construction site live: https://www.devisubox.com/dv/dv.php5?pgl=Project/interface&sRef=2D2D8L7L0