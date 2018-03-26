The Saint-Leu-la-Forêt station (line H) is accessible to all

The Saint-Leu-la-Forêt station (line H) is now accessible to all

The new facilities that make the station now accessible to all:
On the quays:

  • Raising of the two quays;
  • Widening of the two entrances to the passenger building;
  • Installation of new shelters on the quays;
  • Creation of a footbridge with two lifts serving the two platforms;
  • Changing the underpass surfacing;
  • Upgrading of the signage and installation of sound beacons.

In the passenger building:

  • Complete renovation of the concourse: floor coverings, wall coverings, change of lighting;
  • Installation of self-opening doors and a sales counter adapted for people with reduced mobility;
  • Reorganization of furniture for more flexibility;
  • Installation of toilets accessible to people with reduced mobility;
  • Bringing signage up to standard, installing sound beacons;
  • Creation of 4 parking spaces dedicated to People with Reduced Mobility as close as possible to the station.

These developments, amounting to €7,000,000, are financed by Île-de-France Mobilités (50%), the Île-de-France Region (25%) and SNCF (25%).
The project is part of the overall modernisation plan by 2025 provided by Île-de-France Mobilités, SNCF and the Île-de-France Region for multimodal stations in the Ile-de-France region that are more comfortable, accessible, secure and connected.