The Saint-Leu-la-Forêt station (line H) is accessible to all

The new facilities that make the station now accessible to all:

On the quays:

Raising of the two quays;

Widening of the two entrances to the passenger building;

Installation of new shelters on the quays;

; Creation of a footbridge with two lifts serving the two platforms;

Changing the underpass surfacing;

; Upgrading of the signage and installation of sound beacons.

In the passenger building:

Complete renovation of the concourse: floor coverings, wall coverings, change of lighting;

Installation of self-opening doors and a sales counter adapted for people with reduced mobility;

Reorganization of furniture for more flexibility;

Installation of toilets accessible to people with reduced mobility;

Bringing signage up to standard, installing sound beacons;

Creation of 4 parking spaces dedicated to People with Reduced Mobility as close as possible to the station.

These developments, amounting to €7,000,000, are financed by Île-de-France Mobilités (50%), the Île-de-France Region (25%) and SNCF (25%).

The project is part of the overall modernisation plan by 2025 provided by Île-de-France Mobilités, SNCF and the Île-de-France Region for multimodal stations in the Ile-de-France region that are more comfortable, accessible, secure and connected.