The Saint-Leu-la-Forêt station (line H) is accessible to all
The new facilities that make the station now accessible to all:
On the quays:
- Raising of the two quays;
- Widening of the two entrances to the passenger building;
- Installation of new shelters on the quays;
- Creation of a footbridge with two lifts serving the two platforms;
- Changing the underpass surfacing;
- Upgrading of the signage and installation of sound beacons.
In the passenger building:
- Complete renovation of the concourse: floor coverings, wall coverings, change of lighting;
- Installation of self-opening doors and a sales counter adapted for people with reduced mobility;
- Reorganization of furniture for more flexibility;
- Installation of toilets accessible to people with reduced mobility;
- Bringing signage up to standard, installing sound beacons;
- Creation of 4 parking spaces dedicated to People with Reduced Mobility as close as possible to the station.
These developments, amounting to €7,000,000, are financed by Île-de-France Mobilités (50%), the Île-de-France Region (25%) and SNCF (25%).
The project is part of the overall modernisation plan by 2025 provided by Île-de-France Mobilités, SNCF and the Île-de-France Region for multimodal stations in the Ile-de-France region that are more comfortable, accessible, secure and connected.