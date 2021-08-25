Back to school 2021: increased transport offer in the outer suburbs

Line A: the route of line A is simplified in the Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry sector for a better readability of the offer
Line O: the route of line O has been modified on Boissise-le-Roi and Pringy for a more direct route, which makes it possible to serve the densest districts by connecting them to train stations, shopping centres and the city centre of Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry
Line J: line J is extended to Ponthierry-Pringy station, from Mée-sur-Seine station, via Boissettes and Boissise-la-Bertrand
Line I: The route of line I is modified to offer a feeder to the stations of Boissise-le-Roi and Ponthierry-Pringy. The line runs in a loop with a different direction morning and evening to adapt to traffic. Rush hour frequency is increased to 30 minutes
TàD Sainte-Assise: Transport à la Demande resumes service on lines J and O during off-peak hours
TàD Saint Fargeau: The Proxibus On-Demand Transport evolves and becomes TàD Saint-Fargeau. It now has a zonal operation for more freedom and more flexibility with operation without a time grid, all day long
Line C: extension to Livry-sur-Seine station to improve the connection between the Vaux-le-Pénil Business Park, the centre of Melun and its train station as well as the residential districts of Vaux-le-Pénil and Livry-sur-Seine
Line K: new route for a more direct service to Melun station and city centre, with an increased frequency, particularly in the La Rochette sector
Line M: Line M is being developed to strengthen school services in the Vaux-le-Pénil and Livry-sur-Seine sector and to offer an additional feeder to the city centre of Melun
Line T: the route of line T has been modified to offer you a direct service between the Woodi eco-district, Rubelles, Maincy and the centre of Melun with its station during rush hour
TàD Melun Nord: the On-Demand Transport service is extended all day from 06:30 to 20:00
TàD Line N: the Demand-Responsive Transport line N is evolving with an innovative service for the service of Vaux-le-Pénil and in particular its Business Zone. Thus, line N becomes a TàD line from the Foch Niepce stop for a finer and more flexible service to the Vaux-le-Pénil Business Park and its surroundings
Lagny-sur-Marne <> link Simplified Marne-la-Vallée Chessy station and a reinforced service to Lagny: undefinedundefinedundefined
Simplified service to schools from 02 September 2021: undefinedundefined
Line 34: enhanced offer with 4 additional departures per day
Redesigned itineraries and an adapted offer in the north-east sector of Marne-la-Vallée (Esbly, Jablines, Quincy-Voisins)
On-demand transport Marne-la-Vallée: travel to/from the Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien / Marne-la-Vallée site will be possible, by reservation, from Monday to Sunday with an extended time slot. The Marne-la-Vallée TàD now provides services to:
Gare Soirée - from the stations of Lagny/Thorigny (stop Rue R. Poincaré), Bussy-St-Georges, Serris Val d'Europe, Chessy MLV Nord
Day train station - from/to Lagny/Thorigny stations (Rue R. Poincaré stop), Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Nord station
Jablines Leisure Island
Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien, site de Marne-la-Vallée
Line 702 : 1 out of 2 trips is extended to Louvres station. Service to 2 new stops in Vémars (ZI Vémars Nord and Pierre Curie). Reinforcement of the offer during peak hours in the morning and evening
Line 95-01 : creation of an offer on Saturdays from 5:50 a.m. to 8:43 p.m.
Line 19 : modification of the route with the end of the service to the commune of Le Pin. Improvement of the service to Villevaudé in order to respond to the new sectorisation of secondary schools, which links Villevaudé to the Collège Marthe Simard in Villeparisis. Adjustment of schedules to match the entrances and exits of Collège Marthe Simard. Itinerary change in Villeparisis