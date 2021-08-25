Back to school 2021: increased transport offer in the outer suburbs

To the west

Mantois

  • The Mantois Demand-Responsive Transport is evolving: the former Tamy service becomes the Mantois Demand-Responsive Transport and integrates 8 new municipalities.
  • Line M: Reinforcement of services and extension on Sundays [from 30 August]
  • Lines change numbers and pricing is simplified for lines that leave Île-de-France

Poissy – Les Mureaux

  • Creation of the Meulan – Les Mureaux Demand-Responsive Transport: 9 municipalities served, spread over 2 zones [from 30 August]
  • Line 3: reinforcement of the offer and improvement of the legibility of the line, which is divided into 3 lines - 1 regular line and 2 school lines [from 23 August]
  • Five new "evening buses" to improve the concordance between buses and trains in the evening, from the stations of Les Mureaux, Poissy and Verneuil-Vernouillet [from 23 August]

To the east

Meaux

The new Demand-Responsive Transport services in Meaux

Greater Melun

  • Line A: the route of line A is simplified in the Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry sector for a better readability of the offer
  • Line O: the route of line O has been modified on Boissise-le-Roi and Pringy for a more direct route, which makes it possible to serve the densest districts by connecting them to train stations, shopping centres and the city centre of Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry
  • Line J: line J is extended to Ponthierry-Pringy station, from Mée-sur-Seine station, via Boissettes and Boissise-la-Bertrand
  • Line I: The route of line I is modified to offer a feeder to the stations of Boissise-le-Roi and Ponthierry-Pringy. The line runs in a loop with a different direction morning and evening to adapt to traffic. Rush hour frequency is increased to 30 minutes
  • TàD Sainte-Assise: Transport à la Demande resumes service on lines J and O during off-peak hours
  • TàD Saint Fargeau : The Proxibus On-Demand Transport evolves and becomes TàD Saint-Fargeau. It now has a zonal operation for more freedom and more flexibility with operation without a time grid, all day long
  • Line C: extension to Livry-sur-Seine station to improve the connection between the Vaux-le-Pénil Business Park, the centre of Melun and its train station as well as the residential districts of Vaux-le-Pénil and Livry-sur-Seine
  • Line K: new route for a more direct service to Melun station and city centre, with an increased frequency, particularly in the La Rochette sector
  • Line M: Line M is being developed to strengthen school services in the Vaux-le-Pénil and Livry-sur-Seine sector and to offer an additional feeder to the city centre of Melun
  • Line T: the route of line T has been modified to offer you a direct service between the Woodi eco-district, Rubelles, Maincy and the centre of Melun with its station during rush hour
  • TàD Melun Nord: the On-Demand Transport service is extended all day from 06:30 to 20:00
  • TàD Line N : the Demand-Responsive Transport line N is evolving with an innovative service for the service of Vaux-le-Pénil and in particular its Business Zone. Thus, line N becomes a TàD line from the Foch Niepce stop for a finer and more flexible service to the Vaux-le-Pénil Business Park and its surroundings

Marne-la-Vallée

  • Lagny-sur-Marne <> link Simplified Marne-la-Vallée Chessy station and a reinforced service to Lagny:
  • Simplified service to schools from 02 September 2021:
  • Line 34: enhanced offer with 4 additional departures per day
  • Redesigned itineraries and an adapted offer in the north-east sector of Marne-la-Vallée (Esbly, Jablines, Quincy-Voisins)
  • On-demand transport Marne-la-Vallée: travel to/from the Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien / Marne-la-Vallée site will be possible, by reservation, from Monday to Sunday with an extended time slot. The Marne-la-Vallée TàD now provides services to:
  1. Gare Soirée - from the stations of Lagny/Thorigny (stop Rue R. Poincaré), Bussy-St-Georges, Serris Val d'Europe, Chessy MLV Nord
  2. Day train station - from/to Lagny/Thorigny stations (Rue R. Poincaré stop), Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Nord station
  3. Jablines Leisure Island
  4. Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien, site de Marne-la-Vallée
  5. Markets in Lagny-sur-Marne and Magny-le-Hongre

In the north

Survilliers / Vémars / Villevaudé / Villeparisis sector

  • Line 702 : 1 out of 2 trips is extended to Louvres station. Service to 2 new stops in Vémars (ZI Vémars Nord and Pierre Curie). Reinforcement of the offer during peak hours in the morning and evening
  • Line 95-01 : creation of an offer on Saturdays from 5:50 a.m. to 8:43 p.m.
  • Line 19 : modification of the route with the end of the service to the commune of Le Pin. Improvement of the service to Villevaudé in order to respond to the new sectorisation of secondary schools, which links Villevaudé to the Collège Marthe Simard in Villeparisis. Adjustment of schedules to match the entrances and exits of Collège Marthe Simard. Itinerary change in Villeparisis

Redevelopment of the lines in the Villeparisis - Mitry-Le-Neuf sector

  • Lines 3 : line 3B is removed and line 3A is reinforced
  • Line 16: modification of the route, terminus Mitry Claye station instead of Compans. The peak hour interval has been modified to optimize the vehicle fleet. Improved Timing
  • Line 23: reinforcement of 3 morning and evening trips during the week and at weekends
  • Line 24: reinforcement of 3 morning and evening trips during the week and at weekends. Extension to the "École de la Fontaine" stop which becomes the new terminus in the municipality of Compans
  • Line 71: increase in amplitude in the evening. Reinforcement of the offer at the weekend
  • Lines 17-18-21: better frequency. Reinforcement of the offer on Saturdays. Creation of an offer on Sunday afternoons

Montmorency Valley

  • Line 37: 4 new stops will now be served on line 37, in the municipality of Montmagny, in order to allow access to the Sorbonne-Paris-Nord University and the Les Sablons Shopping Center

Vexin