SNCF strikes: Navigo and Imagine R subscribers will be compensated

The SNCF will reimburse subscribers in the Ile-de-France region 50% of the Navigo pass and the Imagine R card for both April and May. For employees who benefit from the employer reimbursement for half of the amount, this commercial gesture is the equivalent of two months' subscription.

In addition, for the lines that have been damaged, without trains and without alternatives, particularly in Seine-et-Marne, it has been agreed to make an additional gesture, the modalities of which remain to be defined.

The terms of compensation are specified on the mondedommagement.transilien.com website, set up by the SNCF since June 19.

Valérie Pécresse decided on these compensation measures with the chairman of the SNCF board of directors and chairman and CEO of the Épic SNCF Mobilités, Guillaume Pepy, and the director general of SNCF Transilien, Alain Krakovitch. The agreement reached is the result of numerous exchanges between Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF. It also takes into account the concerns of users brought together by the president on May 17, in the presence of Alain Krakovitch.