Hackathon 2024: Artificial Intelligence and Mobility

Hackathon 2024: what is the program?

During these two days, Île-de-France Mobilités will provide participants with new data in an innovative technical environment.

You will have the choice between being immersed in a multi-skilled team or proposing your own team already formed. You will work collegially around predefined challenges, on mobility data in "real conditions".

What are the challenges?

Challenge 1 - Improving the accessibility of mobility services

- Improving the accessibility of mobility services Challenge 2 - Building a toolbox to accelerate the development of AI for the benefit of users

- Building a toolbox to accelerate the development of AI for the benefit of users Challenge 3 - Improving forecasts for mobility

- Improving forecasts for mobility Challenge 4 - Personalizing the user experience of digital services to the traveller

For each challenge, participants will be able to explore avenues for the development of frugal AI that limits the consumption of technical resources to the proper necessity of the proposed project. A sobriety in the use of data and models, which will be put at the service of creativity in the proposed solutions.