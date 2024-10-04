Hackathon 2024: Artificial Intelligence and Mobility
What is the AI Mobility Hackathon 2024? Two days organized by Île-de-France Mobilités around the potential of AI in improving mobility services.
The objective? To bring out innovative ideas and prototypes to explore the use and limits of AI in this field.
When and where will the IA Mobilités 2024 Hackathon take place?
The Hackathon will take place on Thursday and Friday, November 21 and 22, 2024, at the Liberté Living-Lab, 9 rue d'Alexandrie (75002, Paris).
Hackathon 2024: what is the program?
During these two days, Île-de-France Mobilités will provide participants with new data in an innovative technical environment.
You will have the choice between being immersed in a multi-skilled team or proposing your own team already formed. You will work collegially around predefined challenges, on mobility data in "real conditions".
What are the challenges?
- Challenge 1 - Improving the accessibility of mobility services
- Challenge 2 - Building a toolbox to accelerate the development of AI for the benefit of users
- Challenge 3 - Improving forecasts for mobility
- Challenge 4 - Personalizing the user experience of digital services to the traveller
For each challenge, participants will be able to explore avenues for the development of frugal AI that limits the consumption of technical resources to the proper necessity of the proposed project. A sobriety in the use of data and models, which will be put at the service of creativity in the proposed solutions.
Can I register and how do I participate?
Are you a professional, expert, student or learner of data science, data analysis, information design, natural language processing (NLP), engineering or AI development?
Take part in the challenge and respond to the chosen challenge by registering online.
Good to know
- You can register individually or with several people without having a full team, but you can also propose a team that has already been formed.
- A confirmation of your participation will be sent to you by email.
Pre-registration is open from October 1 to November 8, 2024.
Before you come: two webinars to prepare for the Hackathon
Before your in-person visit, on November 21 and 22, 2024, you will be invited to participate in two webinars :
- Thursday, November 7, 2024 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: where you will be presented with the resources and data available to you during the Hackathon
- Thursday, November 14 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: to form and bring together the teams.