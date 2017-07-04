Île-de-France Mobilités creates an electric bike rental service

The objective of the Véligo Location service is to offer a monthly subscription system that can be reimbursed at 50% by the employer (in the case of intermodal travel). The price of the subscription, which remains to be determined in particular according to the responses to the call for tenders by manufacturers, is intended to be an incentive and affordable to the greatest number of cyclist profiles.

Île-de-France Mobilités wants to achieve a maximum rate of €40 per month for the user before deduction of the reimbursement by the employer. The adaptation of a tariff for non-salaried users who cannot benefit from this reimbursement is also being studied.

The service will provide Ile-de-France residents with a good quality bike that they can rent under their responsibility. It should be implemented in the first half of 2019.