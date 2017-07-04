Île-de-France Mobilités creates an electric bike rental service
The electrically assisted bike is the ideal tool for all those allergic to "classic" bikes. It allows you to go effortlessly to destinations of around 9 km regardless of the topology of the route. But its growth is slowed down by a high purchase cost: between 1500 and 2000€ for a robust bike that allows all uses. Compared to the 5 million "classic" bicycles often used as leisure activities, there are only 80,000 to 100,000 electrically assisted bicycles in Île-de-France.
6 months to test, 6 months to convince
Île-de-France Mobilités has therefore decided to invent a new electrically assisted bike rental service. This summer, it will launch a call for tenders to make 20,000 electrically assisted bicycles available to Ile-de-France residents for a period of at least 6 months. You can find all the information and register on the www.veligo-location.fr website .
Soon an electrically assisted bike rental service. Ideal for short journeys of 2 to 10 kilometres between home and the train station. Encourage travellers to leave their motor vehicles in the garage. Associated with Véligo secure parking. Electric bikes available for rent.
The objective of the Véligo Location service is to offer a monthly subscription system that can be reimbursed at 50% by the employer (in the case of intermodal travel). The price of the subscription, which remains to be determined in particular according to the responses to the call for tenders by manufacturers, is intended to be an incentive and affordable to the greatest number of cyclist profiles.
Île-de-France Mobilités wants to achieve a maximum rate of €40 per month for the user before deduction of the reimbursement by the employer. The adaptation of a tariff for non-salaried users who cannot benefit from this reimbursement is also being studied.
The service will provide Ile-de-France residents with a good quality bike that they can rent under their responsibility. It should be implemented in the first half of 2019.